Who are the top 10 outside hitters in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky volleyball?

From state champions to All-American and Olympians, the Greater Cincinnati area has a long and proud history of women's volleyball.

Coaches like Janet Jaeger at Mount Notre Dame and Maureen Kaiser at St. Henry District High School have made an impact on countless athletes through the years.

With this history in mind and the season quickly approaching, The Enquirer has compiled lists for top players in each position on the court.

In the coming weeks, the five-part series will include defensive specialists and liberos, setters, outside hitters, opposite hitters and middle blockers.

Sydney Barrett, Kings

In an impressive sophomore campaign, Barrett led the Eastern Cincinnati Conference with 387 kills and was third in the conference with 63 aces. She placed second on her own team with 201 digs behind teammate Elise Marchal. Barrett was named to the All-ECC first team.

Ally Cordes, Wyoming

Cordes has 1,168 kills in her career and racked up a league-leading 450 last season for the Cowboys while hitting at a 41.5% rate. She had 201 digs, 46 blocks and 44 aces as Wyoming advanced to the Division II regional semifinal.

Cordes was named the Cincinnati Hills League Player of the Year and Division II All-Ohio first-team member. She is committed to playing at Samford University in Alabama.

Libby Evanshine, East Clinton

As a junior for the Astros, Evanshine led the Southern Buckeye Conference in kills with 328 and had the second-most digs (156) and aces (62) for East Clinton. While earning playing time as a setter, she also accrued 203 assists. Evanshire was named to the All-SBAAC National Division first team.

Maia Long, Dixie Heights

The outside hitter led the Colonels with 349 kills and also posted 31 blocks, 150 digs and 22 aces as the Colonels went 12-14. She has committed to Jacksonville State, a Division I school in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Ninah Miranda, Lebanon

The Eastern Cincinnati Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, Miranda led the league in digs with 376 and was fourth in kills with 329. She also contributed to the Warriors' success with 40 aces and 22 blocks. Miranda is committed to playing for Lipscomb University in Tennessee.

Sydney Nolan, Notre Dame Academy

The senior hitter led the Pandas with 427 kills and 85 blocks as the Pandas went 30-9, losing to St. Henry in the Ninth Region final. Nolan was named first-team all-state by the state coaches association and is ranked fourth in the state among seniors by Prep Dig.

She has committed to North Carolina.

Kelsey Niesen, Roger Bacon

Just like her older sister Cammy, Kelsey Niesen is developing into a star for the Spartans. She led the Miami Valley Conference with 354 kills as a sophomore and was fifth in the league with 296 digs. Both Niesen sisters were named to the All-MVC Scarlet Division first team.

Ashley Walker, Sycamore

Walker led the Greater Miami Conference with 312 kills at a hitting percentage of 30.1. She dug 186 attacks and served up 42 aces on her way to being named to the conference's first team.

Mya White, Lebanon

As a sophomore, White was in the top five in the ECC in several categories including aces (73, first), kills (333, third) and digs (291, fifth). She was named to the all-conference first team.

Faith Young, Harrison

Young is the top returning attacker in the Southwest Ohio Conference, having put away 354 kills last year at a 24.7% rate. A first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore, she also added 208 digs, 39 aces and 30 blocks for the Wildcats.