ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Who are the top 10 outside hitters in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky volleyball?

By Brendan Connelly and James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUmOm_0hLQlyaI00

From state champions to All-American and Olympians, the Greater Cincinnati area has a long and proud history of women's volleyball.

Coaches like Janet Jaeger at Mount Notre Dame and Maureen Kaiser at St. Henry District High School have made an impact on countless athletes through the years.

With this history in mind and the season quickly approaching, The Enquirer has compiled lists for top players in each position on the court.

In the coming weeks, the five-part series will include defensive specialists and liberos, setters, outside hitters, opposite hitters and middle blockers.

Greater Cincinnati volleyball:These are the top setters this season

Sydney Barrett, Kings

In an impressive sophomore campaign, Barrett led the Eastern Cincinnati Conference with 387 kills and was third in the conference with 63 aces. She placed second on her own team with 201 digs behind teammate Elise Marchal. Barrett was named to the All-ECC first team.

Ohio's best:Top 22 high school volleyball players in the state

Ally Cordes, Wyoming

Cordes has 1,168 kills in her career and racked up a league-leading 450 last season for the Cowboys while hitting at a 41.5% rate. She had 201 digs, 46 blocks and 44 aces as Wyoming advanced to the Division II regional semifinal.

Cordes was named the Cincinnati Hills League Player of the Year and Division II All-Ohio first-team member. She is committed to playing at Samford University in Alabama.

Libby Evanshine, East Clinton

As a junior for the Astros, Evanshine led the Southern Buckeye Conference in kills with 328 and had the second-most digs (156) and aces (62) for East Clinton. While earning playing time as a setter, she also accrued 203 assists. Evanshire was named to the All-SBAAC National Division first team.

Maia Long, Dixie Heights

The outside hitter led the Colonels with 349 kills and also posted 31 blocks, 150 digs and 22 aces as the Colonels went 12-14. She has committed to Jacksonville State, a Division I school in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Ninah Miranda, Lebanon

The Eastern Cincinnati Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, Miranda led the league in digs with 376 and was fourth in kills with 329. She also contributed to the Warriors' success with 40 aces and 22 blocks. Miranda is committed to playing for Lipscomb University in Tennessee.

Sydney Nolan, Notre Dame Academy

The senior hitter led the Pandas with 427 kills and 85 blocks as the Pandas went 30-9, losing to St. Henry in the Ninth Region final. Nolan was named first-team all-state by the state coaches association and is ranked fourth in the state among seniors by Prep Dig.

She has committed to North Carolina.

Kelsey Niesen, Roger Bacon

Just like her older sister Cammy, Kelsey Niesen is developing into a star for the Spartans. She led the Miami Valley Conference with 354 kills as a sophomore and was fifth in the league with 296 digs. Both Niesen sisters were named to the All-MVC Scarlet Division first team.

Ashley Walker, Sycamore

Walker led the Greater Miami Conference with 312 kills at a hitting percentage of 30.1. She dug 186 attacks and served up 42 aces on her way to being named to the conference's first team.

Mya White, Lebanon

As a sophomore, White was in the top five in the ECC in several categories including aces (73, first), kills (333, third) and digs (291, fifth). She was named to the all-conference first team.

Faith Young, Harrison

Young is the top returning attacker in the Southwest Ohio Conference, having put away 354 kills last year at a 24.7% rate. A first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore, she also added 208 digs, 39 aces and 30 blocks for the Wildcats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobearcats.com

Cincinnati Set to Host Michigan State Sunday

CINCINNATI – The University of Cincinnati women's soccer team aims to secure its second straight win on Sunday when it hosts Michigan State at Gettler Stadium. Kickoff is set from 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+. Admission is free and open to the public. LAST TIME...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

High school football NKY Round-Up: Week 1

COVINGTON, Ky. — Elder dominates in Covington. Elder dominated early and often Friday night en route to a convincing 42-21 victory over host Covington Catholic. The Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back against the Colonels. Ben Schoster got things started with a four yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

High school football recap: Princeton at Anderson

ANDERSON, Ohio — If you’re one for offense in high school football then you wanted to be in Anderson on Friday night. The Princeton Vikings and Anderson Raptors have become accustomed to shootouts when playing each other. Last season the teams combined for over 100 points and 1,000...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, OH
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
WCPO

Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local businesses feel impact of Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open has been seeing big crowds every day this week and now businesses are cashing in as people flock to see their favorite players up close. The Old Bag of Nails Pub in Mason has been seeing an increase in sales thanks...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Deteriorating stadium forces NKY high-school football team to relocate

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - High-school football is underway, but one team won’t get to play on their historic home field due to the condition of the stands. Newport High School’s turf field was updated in 2015 after flooding. Despite that, the turf won’t get any play in 2022 because the stadium seats are dilapidated.
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Ohio Valley Conference#Southern Conference#Northern Kentucky#All American#Olympians#Ally Cordes#Samford University
Fox 19

Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash CrossFit athlete won second place for the World’s Strongest Woman for 65-year-olds and up competition. Marcia Yager, 66, has participated in CrossFit Games since 2015 and is now ranked as the second strongest woman in the world that is over 65 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Traveling to Cincinnati for Bengals game? 9 top-rated VRBO lodgings near Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Headed to a Cincinnati Bengals football game this season? The city has plenty of VRBO lodging rentals with character and reasonable overnight rates for couples or a group of friends. You can park at your rental, then walk or Uber to area restaurants and nightlife with no worries about drinking and driving or finding parking at city hotspots.
CINCINNATI, OH
10TV

Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm

In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
allaccess.com

Sean Kelly Joins WOFX (92.5 The Fox)/Cincinnati As APD/Afternoon Host

Former longtime iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock WEBN/CINCINNATI host SEAN KELLY has joined crosstown CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX) as APD/Afternoon Host. With KELLY's arrival for 2-7p (ET) to replace longtime afternoon host JAY GILBERT, LAURA STEELE moves to 10a-2p and CARL CRUSE adds an hour to cover 7p-midnight.
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Ink

Sean Kelly Changes Stations In Cincy

Sean Kelly has left iHeart’s WEBN-FM for WFOX-FM, Cumulus Cincinnati’s Classic Rock station. Kelly has been named Assistant Program Talent and Afternoon Drive host. “I’m thrilled to have Sean join our team! He’s a Cincinnati native with extensive knowledge of the market, audience, and format,” said Steve Dent, PD. “He brings passion, creativity, and a lot of energy to 92.5 The Fox.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy