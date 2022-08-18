ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winton Woods superintendent Anthony Smith answers 6 back-to-school questions

By Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer
Winton Woods City Schools Superintendent Anthony Smith understands all too well the nuanced challenges, big and small, that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. There were obvious obstacles all school districts faced: the lack of internet access in communities, teacher burnout and increased mental health needs.

Smith also knows that at Winton Woods, there were students receiving a week's worth of meals to their homes during virtual learning, eating most of the package by Wednesday or Thursday, and sitting with empty stomachs through the weekend. Then there were complaints when students returned and had to mask up, which he learned is because some students were uncomfortable or insecure with how their makeup rubbed away underneath their masks. They had to keep reapplying throughout the day. Smith doesn't think that's a silly concern, because he remembers what it's like to be in high school and trying to fit in.

Students and staff got sick. Their loved ones got sick. Some of their family members died.

"I don't know what this next series is going to look like or how it's going to feel," Smith says as the new school year approaches.

Winton Woods provided vaccination clinics on campus, partnered with Spectrum and Sprint to offer families internet access and talked candidly with students about their disappointments in lost proms and graduation ceremonies. Smith says he's optimistic this school year won't be met with quite as many challenges.

But if it is, he thinks Winton Woods and other area school districts are more prepared than before to face them.

With just over a week before a new school year starts at Winton Woods, Smith sat down with The Enquirer to talk all things back-to-school. Here are Smith's answers to six Enquirer questions ranging from snow days to critical race theory to arming teachers.

Now that we know how to do virtual learning, what happens to snow days?

Smith: Oh, we've been working on the calamity days for a while. I'm glad you asked that question. That's the most exciting one. You have your Chromebook at home, and the work goes on. We're able to put ourselves in a situation where we don't miss any time, we don't lose any time. So snow days don't really exist.

For the most part, our kids take the technology home every day. And the teachers can log into Echo, put their assignments on, kids do them at their leisure, and as long as you're ready to perform and have your work ready when that door opens, teachers are OK with it.

COVID-19 changed a lot of things for schools. What things are staying? What were positive changes in reaction to the pandemic?

Smith: Well the positive change is, number one, issuing technology. That is a constant that I think every district across the country is probably going to keep as part of their mainstay. It will probably be more Chromebooks and Macbooks and those kinds of things (rather than textbooks) because that's the way of the future. That's where we are with it, and all of our books will be online.

The other one, I think, is people being a little bit more aware and being more considerate about other people's feelings. About how you feel about a situation, as it relates to a mask or no mask. And then the public health part of it, where you're actually going in, seeing your doctor regularly for signs and symptoms. But I think the part that we need more work around is the mental health part. Because we make some assumptions that everybody is OK, and in some cases, they are not.

Do you think that schools are now ready to deal with rises in COVID-19 cases?

Smith: I think that schools are ready to deal with it simply because there are more people who have received the vaccine. In the beginning, that was our Achilles' heel. People didn't trust the vaccine, they didn't want to get the vaccine, they weren't sure about the vaccine. And then when you coupled it with the vaccine and the mask, it was really making us very, very protected. When you saw the outbreaks, things changed dramatically when you followed these simple steps. And it wasn't really even big steps. They were simple things: get the vaccine and wear the mask. And if you noticed, by the time the school year ended, with so many people receiving the vaccine, the mask situation absolutely just slowly diminished.

Are schools prepared to deal with teacher shortages and absences again? I know that there was a substitute shortage last year that really hit schools hard.

Smith: The issue for many districts is the quarantine period, of the time you have to be away. That was rough(...) When you start seeing blocks of situations happen in a building, all of a sudden this entire wing has (COVID-19) because it kind of keeps going through, and this person's out for their 10 (days of quarantine), then the next person, then a kid is out, and so on and so forth. So, again, the vaccine slowed us down tremendously.

Talk to me about school safety and arming teachers. What's the situation for your district?

Smith: One of the big pieces for us at Winton Woods is we have one school resource officer. We're going to put a levy on in November, and one of the things that we'd like to do is have a minimum of two resource officers per building. I think that would just make us feel more comfortable about what's happening. The world is changing and we have to protect our young ones and make sure that we're changing with it. One resource officer can't do what we need him to do. And it's not necessarily about protecting systems with armed weapons. It's protecting systems with conversations.

We talk about "see something, say something." Our resource officer has such a great relationship with young people, that it really does help tremendously. Most of our staff, they have a great relationship with young people. So anything that we've had to diffuse that may come from the outside, we've been able to handle it with integrity because people (spoke up). That lets you know that your community of learners have taken on the responsibility about safety.

How are you supporting teachers who might be receiving backlash from people against teaching critical race theory?

Smith: We teach kids about facts. And we talk about the integrity of a system. And we talk about the responsibility of a system.

History is history. How you prepare kids for it is our mainstay because we want our kids to know the facts. What are the facts about who you are and where you come from? Our kids are very, very tuned in to their own history and how they see it. Because, remember, we have 32 languages spoken in our district. And we applaud, we support, we encourage diversity. The more diverse we are, the better we are. In our North Campus, every time there's a new kid from another country, there's a flag hung in that hallway to (say), "You are welcome here and we want you to be part of our environment no matter what people think, because you are a Winton Woods Warrior." That's how we see it. We see you as being part of this family and we're going to make sure that we educate you(...) so that you can be successful and come back and become part of this community.

