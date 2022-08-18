ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the designers who are set to compete at the 2022 Fashion Prize in Shreveport

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
It's that time of year in Shreveport when kids are going back to school, summer is winding down and the Louisiana Prize Foundation begins its preparations for the big Prize Fest event in October.

Over the next couple of weeks, the announcements for who made it into the finals for each category of Prize Fest will be taking place. Keep checking back here to see who will go on to compete in the 2022 Food, Comedy, Fashion, Music and Film Prizes.

More Prize Fest announcements: Check out the Shreveport, Bossier chefs going on to compete at Food Prize at the 2022 Prize Fest

Fashion Prize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CT4g_0hLQlwoq00

The Fashion Prize is a fashion design competition that encourages designers to create a unique collection for an independent selection committee to decide on the finalists.

The final five will go on to compete at Prize Fest in October for a chance to show their designs to a panel of nationally-recognized judges and a live audience and win $5,000.

The five designers headed to Prize Fest are:

  • Amy Treme Designs
  • Real Gunkie
  • Donna Strebeck
  • Darien O'Neal Designs
  • odAOMO

Louisiana Prize Fest will take place October 14 - 16 and October 20 - 22, for more information on the festival including how to purchase tickets, visit the Prize Fest website .

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times:

