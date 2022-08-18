Doug Martsch introduces Built to Spill's newest lineup for Cincinnati show

Built To Spill returns to Woodward Theater this month in support of its new album “When the Wind Forgets Your Name," to be released in early September ‒ the band’s first set of originals since 2015. Recorded with former tour-mates Joao Casaes and Le Almeida of the Brazilian lo-fi psych rock group Orua, the forthcoming collection harkens back to the group’s early days as a trio, emphasizing Doug Martsch’s songwriting, melodies and powerful guitar work.

Characterized by guitar-heavy garage rock anthems like “Carry The Zero” and “Liar,” the ever-changing band welcomes Blood Lemon bassist Melanie Radford and Prism Bitch drummer Teresa Esguerra for this latest month-and-a-half-long tour. I recently spoke to Martsch about his insatiable work ethic, the group’s start in Boise, Idaho, and his experience touring in Brazil.

Question: My friend told me she sent you a letter and you responded personally. And you were particularly responsive in our email thread. You must be a busy guy. If you have free time, how do you spend it?

Answer: I don't have a ton of free time, and I guess I spend it working. I like to shoot hoops a little bit, or watch TV. I kind of like to follow the news.

Q: That's dangerous nowadays.

A: Of course, and that's the only time I like to follow it – when it's dangerous, for some reason. I want to be there when the s*** goes down.

Q: You're about to head out on a month-and-a-half-long tour. How do you keep from getting burned out while you're on the road?

A: I don't know. We'll see. I'm hoping I don't. I think the thing that keeps me from getting burned out is that every night people show up and they're excited about it. For them, it's not an every night thing. So that energy that people bring – that excitement really rubs off and keeps us going.

Q: What was the Boise scene like when you started? Was there something about Idaho that was formational to your sound?

A:Yeah. Growing up, we were a bit out of the way. So when things came through, or when you found records, it was extra special because it was hard to find – and finding cool people was the same thing. Stuff was special because it was rare, I guess.

But I grew up in a cool time in Boise. Punk rock was starting to happen, and the hardcore scene. People were starting bands and touring, and setting up shows and putting out fan zines and all that stuff in the '80s. It was an exciting time for me being able to start playing in bands even though I wasn't really that good of a musician. It was more about having the right attitude and just doing it.

Q: Your guitar and voice have been what's tied your catalog together. How do you see the role of collaboration in your music? And why did Le Almeida and Joao Casaes seem like the right fit for this iteration of the band?

A:I started playing with them because I needed a band and I was going to Brazil, and I had just parted ways with my other band members. I found them through a friend that I'd been corresponding with in Brazil. She turned me on to their music, and they happened to know Build To Spill, and they learned some songs. We got together for a couple days to practice before the shows in Brazil. I just loved their attitude and the way they played. So we decided to tour together for 2019.

I just wanted to work on the new songs, and I knew that they could do it. And sure enough, I showed them the songs and they knew exactly what to do. It's pretty simple and basic, what I want to do. I played all these songs with the band before, too, and I loved the way that they had played the songs. And it's remarkably similar, the way that these guys approach the songs is the way that the guys before them had approached the songs without hearing each other.

Q: Do you have any takeaways from hanging out in Brazil?

A: Yeah. I had a great time. I'd traveled a bit with the band, but not a ton. I've always liked staying busy. It's always been showing up to shows and moving on right away. This is the first time that I had a few days to hang out and enjoy the place a little bit. And I totally fell in love with Brazil – the culture and everything. It was pretty magical.

Q: You started out thinking you were going to have a different new band for every album that you wrote. Do you find the lineup and then write the songs that you think play to people's strengths? Or do you have songs and then get a crew around that works with what the songs sound like?

A: For me, I just come up with songs, and whoever's around, I play with. I've never felt like the songs were – that only certain people would have a good idea for them, or ever had any musicians in mind. I never really thought of my music that way.

Built To Spill

When: 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22.

Where: Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine.

Openers: Prism Bitch and Scrunchies.

Tickets: $25.