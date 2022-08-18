ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'That's So Cincinnati' podcast: Hippo handler Wendy Rice

By Sharon Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZCl6_0hLQlu3O00

Fritz, little brother to famous Cincinnati Zoo hippo Fiona, has spent the days since he was born on Aug. 3 at his mom Bibi's side, nursing, swimming and getting used to his surroundings.

On Wednesday, though, he did something new: He met his world-famous big sister, Fiona.

It was reportedly just as cute as you think it would be.

Some of the zoo's hippo handlers were moving Bibi and Fritz to the hippo habitat and they had to go past a holding stall where Fiona was hanging out. The plan wasn't to introduce the two just yet, but Fritz had other ideas.

"Fritz, the brave little guy that he is, tottered over to the bollards that are keeping them in separate spaces and peeked his little nose through," said Wendy Rice, the zoo's head hippo handler. "And Fiona walked right up and kind of booped her nose to his."

It lasted just a split second.

Bibi immediately intervened and was like, "'Oh, no, no, no, no, none of that yet. You are not ready to play with the big kids yet.," Rice said. "You are not ready to play with the big kids yet."

Bibi nudged Fiona away, Rice said.

"It was a really great first interaction for them to have," Rice said. "It's everything we could have hoped to see. Fritz was appropriately curious. Fiona was appropriately polite in her interaction, and most importantly, both of them listened to Bibi."

Rice joined The Enquirer's "That's So Cincinnati" podcast this week to talk about Fritz's first few weeks. Rice said she hopes the public will get to see Fritz before the week is out.

Rice grew up in Northern Kentucky for a period of time and joined the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden staff 10 years ago. She said she hopes to stay at the zoo for the rest of her career.

She loves the name Fritz, chosen by the public. But Rice had a favorite of her own: Hank.

"I was really rooting for Hank because it felt like a nice little homage to Henry, Fiona's dad, that we lost several years ago," Rice said. Plus, Tucker, Fritz's father, sired the Topeka Zoo's hippo, who is known as "Tank" among zoo staffers. Rice liked the symmetry of Hank and Tank.

Fritz ended up being a great choice, she said. Rice noted Fritz is the name of the little brother in the ballet, The Nutcracker.

"In so many ways, we fully expect Fiona to go through this coming of age where it's like being an older sibling and having a younger sibling," Rice said.

Fiona seems to be aware that there is a new baby hippo on the scene getting attention, Rice said. But don't expect Fiona's worldwide fame to dim anytime soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
Radio Ink

Sean Kelly Changes Stations In Cincy

Sean Kelly has left iHeart’s WEBN-FM for WFOX-FM, Cumulus Cincinnati’s Classic Rock station. Kelly has been named Assistant Program Talent and Afternoon Drive host. “I’m thrilled to have Sean join our team! He’s a Cincinnati native with extensive knowledge of the market, audience, and format,” said Steve Dent, PD. “He brings passion, creativity, and a lot of energy to 92.5 The Fox.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local businesses feel impact of Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open has been seeing big crowds every day this week and now businesses are cashing in as people flock to see their favorite players up close. The Old Bag of Nails Pub in Mason has been seeing an increase in sales thanks...
MASON, OH
dailyphew.com

Family Finds Their Missing Dog Stuck In A Drain A Week Later

Seven days after going missing, a Cincinnati family locates their dog. A four-year-old black retriever mix named Edgar frequently leaves his house to play outside and roam the neighborhood. The dog, however, becomes extremely anxious during storms and searches for cover to shield himself from the loud noises. Edgar Ryan’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Artist creates masks with messages for lesson in civility

CINCINNATI — While communities across Ohio still debate the use of masks and social distancing when it comes to COVID, an artist is creating a new exhibit in the Cincinnati area that features several hundred masks of all shapes and sizes. Artist Carol Grape is presenting “Reverent Boundaries,” a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
WKRC

Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippo
cincinnatimagazine.com

Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm

In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pets
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police give kindergartener special ride to school

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are following up on a promise made to a child on his birthday earlier this year. In June, we shared the story of 6-year-old Carter. Police said Carter's grandparents adopted him when he was little. His grandparents told police they feel bad that they can't play with him as much as they want due to their age.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Eagles guitarist to perform at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced on Friday that former Eagles guitarist, singer, songwriter and publisher Don Felder will be performing at the casino in October. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide and own the distinction of recording...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Let It Slide, the Old-Fashioned Way

There are plenty of playgrounds in Burnet Woods, but they’re almost no match for the timeless allure of an 80-year-old slide carved into the stairs near the park’s Trailside Nature Center. Built in 1940 as part of a series of local WPA projects, the slide has drawn in generations of families looking for a bit of old-fashioned fun. “The Cincinnati Park Board has greatly benefitted from projects launched during the Great Depression,” says Michael George, the Park Naturalist who oversees the Burnet Woods Trailside Nature Center. At some points in its history the slide has been coated with epoxy resin to make for a smoother ride, though today cardboard is going to be your best friend. (George says there are no immediate plans to re-coat the slide.) You’ll likely find leftover pieces of it hiding in the grass surrounding the slide. “Some purists insist on going down on their bottoms,” says George, while others swear that the key is wax paper. A word of caution to those wishing to take the plunge: Hold on tight. Even unpainted, this thing is no joke; we were shocked by how tall it was in-person. Don’t be surprised if you walk away with a few scraped knuckles and knees in pursuit of a thrill.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy