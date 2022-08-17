ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Graphic novel explores the life of Barney Frank

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Good morning, folks! Let’s take a look at today’s top stories.

Graphic novels are usually the domain of superheroes, but artist and comic creator Eric Orner is telling a ground-level story with “Smahtguy: The Life and Times of Barney Frank.” The new book details the larger-than-life story of the former legislator, warts and all. Take a look inside.

Students in B.M.C. Durfee High School’s construction program will soon be able to get experience on two different construction vehicles, thanks to a grant for nearly half a million dollars that will go toward purchasing them for the school. Get a look at what’s happening in the school’s CTE department.

And it's been quite an exciting journey for city native and actress Pamela Jayne Morgan, whose pursuit of her passion has her soaking in the spotlight alongside some well-known faces. Her latest role puts her one degree from Kevin Bacon in the Showtime series "City on a Hill." Check it out!

FUN 107

Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood

Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
ROCHESTER, MA
reportertoday.com

The Story of Batman's creation comes to Rhode Island!

Daydream Theatre Company, RISE Playhouse and producer Aaron Andrade are proud to present BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT. Direction and script by Lenny Schwartz; story by Athena Finger, Alethia Bess Mariotta, and Lenny Schwartz. BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT takes a deep dive into the life of Bill...
WOONSOCKET, RI
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett lawyer among best lawyers list

MATTAPOISETT – Keith H. McCown of Morgan, Brown & Joy attorney, and resident of Mattapoisett, was recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers. McCown practices employment law. Best Lawyers is based solely on a peer-review survey, in which attorneys cast more than 9.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Best Lawyers highlights the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States, covering more than 148 different practice areas. Best Lawyers has been published since 1983 and selections will be featured in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America publication. In all, 12 attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers list.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Westport’s Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets

Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of exposing himself to people at Fall River movie theater

A man has been accused of exposing himself to people at a Fall River movie theater. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday just after 1:00 p.m., Officer Michael Sullivan responded to the Picture Show Cinema for a report of an unwanted party inside the business. Upon arrival, Officer Sullivan...
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA
Kevin Bacon
Barney Frank
Brown Daily Herald

DPS finds swastika carved in Barus and Holley wall

A swastika carved into a wall in Barus and Holley was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, the second incident of antisemitic graffiti on campus this summer. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a community member informed DPS about the carving in a wall panel, according to an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

We Need to Change The Strategy to Win The War - Joe Almeida

I served on the Providence police force for 16 years. In that time, I saw many bad things. I watched my beloved city slowly and steadily has become awash in guns. I watched crime in neighborhoods get more rampant and random, and I had a front-row seat to our war on drugs. Its tactics the same. Find drug addled addicts, lock them up, send them either back to the streets or to prison and stigmatize them for life; whether in their pursuit to recovery, employment, housing, credit or a seat at the family Thanksgiving table.
fallriverreporter.com

Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life

Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hot969boston.com

One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island

Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in New Bedford (MA)

For several decades up to the Civil War, this town on the South Coast was the world’s foremost whaling port. Whaling pervaded every aspect of life in New Bedford, to the point where more than a dozen city blocks are now a national park to safeguard that history. One...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI

Eye on RI: Washington County Fair

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
insideradio.com

WNRI Providence Host Attacked By Man Wielding A Lawnmower.

John DePetro, who hosts 11am-2pm on Bouchard Broadcasting “NewsTalk 1380” WNRI Providence, has taken to live streaming in front of a home that was searched in connection with a case of a missing woman. Since doing so, DePetro has been arrested for trespassing, and, on Wednesday (Aug. 17), he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

