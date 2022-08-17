Graphic novel explores the life of Barney Frank

Good morning, folks! Let’s take a look at today’s top stories.

Graphic novels are usually the domain of superheroes, but artist and comic creator Eric Orner is telling a ground-level story with “Smahtguy: The Life and Times of Barney Frank.” The new book details the larger-than-life story of the former legislator, warts and all. Take a look inside.

Students in B.M.C. Durfee High School’s construction program will soon be able to get experience on two different construction vehicles, thanks to a grant for nearly half a million dollars that will go toward purchasing them for the school. Get a look at what’s happening in the school’s CTE department.

And it's been quite an exciting journey for city native and actress Pamela Jayne Morgan, whose pursuit of her passion has her soaking in the spotlight alongside some well-known faces. Her latest role puts her one degree from Kevin Bacon in the Showtime series "City on a Hill." Check it out!

