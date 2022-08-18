ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, WI

Cougars primed for big season

By By Josh Flickinger Special to the Gazette
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2sKo_0hLQldIH00

CLINTON

Clinton head football coach Darin Wecker is comfortable in his role.

More important, his players are comfortable with the second-year coach’s schemes.

“Our retention from last year to this year, in terms of X’s and O’s, has been great,” Wecker said. “The kids have done a really good job studying in the offseason, and really picking up right where we left off. We had to shake off a little rust in camp, but other than that, we’ve hit the ground running.”

The Cougars bring back a lot of talent from last season, but must also face replacing their most explosive offensive weapon, Abel Espinoza.

Wecker believes his team has the personnel to do just that.

“Sawyer Weisensel and Kerrigan Conway are two guys we’re really going to rely on a lot,” Wecker said. “And D.J. Vernon is going to get a lot of carries. Giovanni Perez will help us as well.”

The team’s offensive line should be a strength.

“We feel we definitely have seven guys that we can depend on,” Wecker said. “Jared Howard and Peircen Bingham are our only full-time returning starters, but Preston Petkoff and Owen Douglas, Jace Holloway and James Esselman are all guys that we feel good about.”

Peyton Bingham is back at the quarterback position. Bingham rushed for 95 yards per game last year and passed for 50. He believes the team can be more balanced this season.

“I think we’ve got a great chance to do a lot of good things,” Bingham said. “I think we’ll throw a lot more than we did last year. We’ve got senior wide receivers who have gotten a lot bigger and faster.”

Defensive coordinator Brian Lee also feels as though his unit will be competitive.

“I think we’ll be balanced all the way across,” Lee said. “We’ve got strong senior leadership in our defensive backfield, and even though we’re young at the linebacker spot, we’re really athletic. The defensive line will have a really nice rotation.”

Another thing to be pleased about? His program’s numbers.

“Nine through 12, it’s fair to see we are in that 55 to 60 window,” Wecker said. “For our size school, and seeing some of the other schools around, I think we’re doing really well with participation.”

The Cougars will be in the Eastern Suburban Conference again this year, and Wecker expects the team to be competitive.

“The big three for us are going to be Marshall, Waterloo and Markesan,” Wecker said. “We didn’t get to play Markesan last year, but I know Marshall is a great program and Waterloo is the same way. We feel like we can compete and go toe-to-toe with anybody in the conference.”

The Cougars will open their season Friday when they host New Glarus/Monticello.

2022 Clinton schedule

Aug. 19—New Glarus/Monticello

Aug. 26—At Edgerton

Sept. 2—Dodgeland

Sept. 9—Marshall

Sept. 16—At Horicon/Hustisford

Sept. 23—Markesan

Sept. 30—At Palmyra-Eagle

Oct. 7—At Waterloo

Oct. 14—Cambridge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Friday Football Blitz: Week one brings a week of firsts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the start of a brand new high school football season in Wisconsin, which means the return of the Friday Football Blitz. The first week of the season brought with it a couple of big firsts:. The first win ever for the Sun Prairie West...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Blanked In Season Opener

The Beaver Dam High School football team dropped a 39-0 decision to Monroe in their 2022 season opener at HH Derleth Field on Friday night. Monroe’s three-headed rushing attach piled up 446 yards rushing as they outgained the Golden Beavers 490-127 on the night. The Cheesemakers Alex Hernandez carried...
BEAVER DAM, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Keeanu Benton predicts breakout year for 'athletic' Wisconsin DE

Keeanu Benton has cemented himself as a leader on the Wisconsin D-line. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sat down with him to talked about who he thinks will have a breakout season on defense this year. Benton recorded 25 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, WI
City
Marshall, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Waterloo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Edgerton, WI
Clinton, WI
Sports
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
nbc15.com

Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook. The owners thanked their...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc15.com

Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is flying by, and with only a few weekends left, why not make the most of the time by attending some fun summertime events?. Rob Gard from Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events in the Madison area featuring outdoor fun, food, beer and more!
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. Officers did not say whether there were any injuries or how the crash occurred. One ambulance was sent to...
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy