'We're arresting the same people over and over again.' - News 12 sits down with NYPD chief to talk fight against gun violence

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Unity Hill Barbeque in Yonkers urges resilience in face of gun violence
Yonkers residents gathered for the second annual Unity Hill Barbeque Saturday, which was an event dedicated to ending gun violence in the city.
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: NYPD searches for suspects in Bronx street shooting
Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to a shooting in Morrisania.
bronx.com
Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
Police search for 2 suspects who choked Family Dollar employee
Police are searching for a man and woman for placing a Bronx Family Dollar employee in a chokehold after refusing to pay.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
NBC New York
Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs, Walks Out of NYC Police Precinct: Cops
Cops are looking for a 33-year-old woman they say slipped out of handcuffs and walked out of a police precinct where she had been taken a day ago, authorities said Thursday. Christina Evans was brought to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street after her Wednesday evening arrest and put in the processing room, the NYPD says. Once there, she managed to slip her hands out of her handcuffs and walk out the back door. Evans was last seen on surveillance camera heading westbound on 169th Street, police said.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Suspect facing murder charge in deadly Brooklyn playground shooting
Dinikue Grant, 19, is charged with murder and weapons possession in the death of 20-year-old Daquan Trantham at St. Andrews Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, […]
NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males
Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
2 men from Monsey arrested in Garnerville motel robbery
Haverstraw police say two men were arrested after holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to transfer money through a mobile app.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Police: 3 Peekskill residents arrested in major drug and gun bust
Police in Peekskill say they have arrested three of their city’s residents on drugs and gun charges.
Police: Man shot in Dyker Heights over $30K debt
Police are trying to track down a man who they say shot at another man in Dyker Heights Monday.
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
