Nature.com
Evidence for the contribution of HCN1 gene polymorphism (rs1501357) to working memory at both behavioral and neural levels in schizophrenia patients and healthy controls
Gene HCN1 polymorphism (rs1501357) has been proposed to be one of the candidate risk genes for schizophrenia in the second report of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium"“Schizophrenia Workgroup. Although animal studies repeatedly showed a role of this gene in working memory, its contribution to working memory in human samples, especially in schizophrenia patients, is still unknown. To explore the association between rs1501357 and working memory at both behavioral (Study 1) and neural (Study 2) levels, the current study involved two independent samples. Study 1 included 876 schizophrenia patients and 842 healthy controls, all of whom were assessed on a 2-back task, a dot pattern expectancy task (DPX), and a digit span task. Study 2 included 56 schizophrenia patients and 155 healthy controls, all of whom performed a 2-back task during functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanning. In both studies, we consistently found significant genotype-by-diagnosis interaction effects. For Study 1, the interaction effects were significant for the three tasks. Patients carrying the risk allele performed worse than noncarriers, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. For Study 2, the interaction effects were observed at the parietal cortex and the medial frontal cortex. Patients carrying the risk allele showed increased activation at right parietal cortex and increased deactivation at the medial frontal cortex, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. These results suggest that the contributions of rs1501357 to working memory capability vary in different populations (i.e., schizophrenia patients vs. healthy controls), which expands our understanding of the functional impact of the HCN1 gene. Future studies should examine its associations with other cognitive functions.
Nature.com
Understanding the comorbidity between posttraumatic stress severity and coronary artery disease using genome-wide information and electronic health records
The association between coronary artery disease (CAD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) contributes to the high morbidity and mortality observed for these conditions. To understand the dynamics underlying PTSD-CAD comorbidity, we investigated large-scale genome-wide association (GWA) statistics from the Million Veteran Program (MVP), the UK Biobank (UKB), the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, and the CARDIoGRAMplusC4D Consortium. We observed a genetic correlation of CAD with PTSD case-control and quantitative outcomes, ranging from 0.18 to 0.32. To investigate possible cause-effect relationships underlying these genetic correlations, we performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis, observing a significant bidirectional relationship between CAD and PTSD symptom severity. Genetically-determined PCL-17 (PTSD 17-item Checklist) total score was associated with increased CAD risk (odds ratio"‰="‰1.04; 95% confidence interval, 95% CI"‰="‰1.01"“1.06). Conversely, CAD genetic liability was associated with reduced PCL-17 total score (beta"‰="‰âˆ’0.42; 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.04 to âˆ’0.81). Because of these opposite-direction associations, we conducted a pleiotropic meta-analysis to investigate loci with concordant vs. discordant effects on PCL-17 and CAD, observing that concordant-effect loci were enriched for molecular pathways related to platelet amyloid precursor protein (beta"‰="‰1.53, p"‰="‰2.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) and astrocyte activation regulation (beta"‰="‰1.51, p"‰="‰2.48"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while discordant-effect loci were enriched for biological processes related to lipid metabolism (e.g., triglyceride-rich lipoprotein particle clearance, beta"‰="‰2.32, p"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10). To follow up these results, we leveraged MVP and UKB electronic health records (EHR) to assess longitudinal changes in the association between CAD and posttraumatic stress severity. This EHR-based analysis highlighted that earlier CAD diagnosis is associated with increased PCL-total score later in life, while lower PCL total score was associated with increased risk of a later CAD diagnosis (Mann"“Kendall trend test: MVP tau"‰="‰0.932, p"‰<"‰2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; UKB tau"‰="‰0.376, p"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, both our genetically-informed analyses and our EHR-based follow-up investigation highlighted a bidirectional relationship between PTSD and CAD where multiple pleiotropic mechanisms are likely to be involved.
Nature.com
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Efficacy of an inactivated Zika vaccine against virus infection during pregnancy in mice and marmosets
In the original version of this Article, in Fig. 1e, the number above the mock group bar shows 1/3. The correct number should have been 2/3. This has now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. Present address: Division of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, School...
2minutemedicine.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
Nature.com
Associations of empirical dietary inflammatory index with heart failure in adults from the United States
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Recent evidence has shown associations between cardiovascular disease and a proinflammatory diet. We hypothesized that a proinflammatory diet, assessed using the Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Index (EDII), is associated with increased risk of prevalent heart failure (HF). Methods. This analysis included 13,687 participants...
biopharmadive.com
Axsome rebounds to win FDA approval of depression drug
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new depression drug from Axsome Therapeutics, one year after putting the treatment in regulatory limbo. The regulator cleared Axsome’s treatment, an oral drug to be sold as Auvelity, for adults with major depressive disorder. Axsome expects to begin selling the drug in the U.S. in the fourth quarter.
Nature.com
Gastroschisis and low incidence of early-onset infection: a case for antimicrobial stewardship
Early onset infection (EOI) in gastroschisis is rare. Excess antibiotic exposure in neonates increases necrotizing enterocolitis and mortality. We evaluated antibiotic exposure and EOI in gastroschisis. Study design. Retrospective cohort analysis between 2010"“2016 in the Children's Hospital Neonatal Database. Included: Infants â‰¥32 weeks with gastroschisis admitted <48"‰h. Excluded: major anomalies...
How Alzheimer's Disease Progresses: From Diagnosis Through the 7 Stages
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition that typically affects older adults and often causes memory loss, confusion, changes in behavior, and other troubling symptoms. It's the most common type of dementia. Approximately 10.7%—or one in nine—Americans over the age of 65 live with the condition, with women representing nearly two-thirds of cases.1 As baby boomers continue to reach their golden years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease is projected to rise to 7.16 million in 2025, and 13.9 million by 2060.2.
Nature.com
Visual hallucinations in dementia with Lewy bodies originate from necrosis of characteristic neurons and connections in three-module perception model
Mathematical and computational approaches were used to investigate dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), in which recurrent complex visual hallucinations (RCVH) is a very characteristic symptom. Beginning with interpretative analyses of pathological symptoms of patients with RCVH-DLB in comparison with the veridical perceptions of normal subjects, we constructed a three-module scenario concerning function giving rise to perception. The three modules were the visual input module, the memory module, and the perceiving module. Each module interacts with the others, and veridical perceptions were regarded as a certain convergence to one of the perceiving attractors sustained by self-consistent collective fields among the modules. Once a rather large but inhomogeneously distributed area of necrotic neurons and dysfunctional synaptic connections developed due to network disease, causing irreversible damage, then bottom-up information from the input module to both the memory and perceiving modules were severely impaired. These changes made the collective fields unstable and caused transient emergence of mismatched perceiving attractors. This may account for the reason why DLB patients see things that are not there. With the use of our computational model and experiments, the scenario was recreated with complex bifurcation phenomena associated with the destabilization of collective field dynamics in very high-dimensional state space.
Nature.com
Predicting energy intake in adults who are dieting and exercising
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. When a lifestyle intervention combines caloric restriction and increased physical activity energy expenditure (PAEE), there are two components of energy balance, energy intake (EI) and physical activity energy expenditure (PAEE), that are routinely misreported and expensive to measure. Energy balance models have successfully predicted EI if PAEE is known. Estimating EI from an energy balance model when PAEE is not known remains an open question.
ajmc.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC Therapy
Dr Arrowsmith discusses the role immune checkpoint inhibitors play in NSCLC therapy, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy. Edward Arrowsmith, MD: The checkpoint inhibitors really are agents that have revolutionized treatment. For those of us who've been treating non-small cell lung cancer for years or decades, we're seeing durable responses that are unbelievable compared with what we saw 10 or 15 years ago with patients free of symptoms of disease for 3, 4, 5, or more years down the road. These are agents that we integrated quickly into the therapy of non-small cell lung cancer and into our pathways program. We utilize them both as single agents and combined with chemotherapy, as well as following chemotherapy radiation or adjuvant therapy. They're spreading across the landscape in lung cancer therapy.
Nature.com
Protection of COVID-19 vaccination and previous infection against Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and Delta SARS-CoV-2 infections
Given the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants and the roll-out of booster COVID-19 vaccination, evidence is needed on protection conferred by primary vaccination, booster vaccination and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection by variant. We employed a test-negative design on S-gene target failure data from community PCR testing in the Netherlands from 22 November 2021 to 31 March 2022 (n"‰="‰671,763). Previous infection, primary vaccination or both protected well against Delta infection. Protection against Omicron BA.1 infection was much lower compared to Delta. Protection was similar against Omicron BA.1 compared to BA.2 infection after previous infection, primary and booster vaccination. Higher protection was observed against all variants in individuals with both vaccination and previous infection compared with either one. Protection against all variants decreased over time since last vaccination or infection. We found that primary vaccination with current COVID-19 vaccines and previous SARS-CoV-2 infections offered low protection against Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 infection. Booster vaccination considerably increased protection against Omicron infection, but decreased rapidly after vaccination.
Nature.com
Which COVID boosters to take and when: a guide for the perplexed
A diverse menu of vaccine options leaves people searching for the best route to protection. You have full access to this article via your institution. The next generation of COVID-19 vaccines is on its way, but those shots will be looking to take a seat at an already crowded table.
Nature.com
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Nature.com
Dopamine D1-like receptor blockade and stimulation decreases operant responding for nicotine and food in male and female rats
Dopamine has been implicated in the reinforcing effects of smoking. However, there remains a need for a better understanding of the effects of dopamine D1-like receptor agonists on nicotine intake and the role of sex differences in the effects of dopaminergic drugs on behavior. This work studied the effects of D1-like receptor stimulation and blockade on operant responding for nicotine and food and locomotor activity in male and female rats. The effects of the D1-like receptor antagonist SCH 23390 (0.003, 0.01, 0.03Â mg/kg) and the D1-like receptor agonist A77636 (0.1, 0.3, 1Â mg/kg) on responding for nicotine and food, and locomotor activity were investigated. The effects of SCH 23390 were investigated 15Â min and 24Â h after treatment, and the effects of the long-acting drug A77636 were investigated 15Â min, 24Â h, and 48Â h after treatment. Operant responding for nicotine and food and locomotor activity were decreased immediately after treatment with SCH 23390. Treatment with SCH 23390 did not have any long-term effects. Operant responding for nicotine was still decreased 48Â h after treatment with A77636, and food responding was decreased up to 24Â h after treatment. Treatment with A77636 only decreased locomotor activity at the 48Â h time point. There were no sex differences in the effects of SCH 23390 or A77636. In conclusion, the D1-like receptor antagonist SCH 23390 reduces nicotine intake and causes sedation in rats. Stimulation of D1-like receptors with A77636 decreases nicotine intake at time points that the drug does not cause sedation.
Nature.com
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Nature.com
Predicting extubation success: still a conundrum?
Mechanical ventilation via an endotracheal tube (ETT) is now largely reserved as a life-saving measure for premature infants not responding to non-invasive modes.1 Prolonged mechanical ventilation is associated with an increased risk of short- and long-term complications, including adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, bronchopulmonary dysplasia and death.2,3 Unfortunately, extubation failure also confers significant respiratory and neurological risks and increases mortality.4 This often creates a clinical conundrum, made worse by the awareness that extubation failure occurs in a third of intubated preterm infants.5 This is in part because reliably determining extubation readiness at the bedside is difficult, and existing tests of extubation readiness are far from perfect.6,7,8 The Spontaneous Breathing Trial (SBT) has been widely adopted by clinicians for its ease of implementation at the bedside.6,7,9 The SBT involves determining whether an infant can maintain adequate oxygenation during a brief period of spontaneous breathing via the ETT during continuous positive end-expiratory pressure (CPAP).7 The rationale being that the imposed work of breathing during ETT CPAP is likely to be greater than that after extubation. Despite a high sensitivity (95%), the moderate specificity (62%) emphasises the limitations of the SBT to predict an infant who will fail extubation.9 Thus, clinicians must still rely on a degree of subjective clinical acumen, combining tests like the SBT with readily available clinical parameters and personal experience, to guide decisions on extubation readiness.
