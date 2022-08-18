ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

TWC: July 2022 marked lowest unemployment rate since pre-pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (8/21/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. On this week’s broadcast, we discuss mental health here on the South Plains. A local family is sharing their struggle to help a loved one with mental health issues. They are attempting to keep him from slipping through the cracks. The family is making plea to lawmakers for help.
Keep Plainview Beautiful recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to 8 affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the membership recognition highest status any community affiliate can achieve.
Dallas Fed: Texas added 80,300 jobs in July 2022

DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas added 80,300 jobs in July, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released today [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Texas added a revised 87,700 jobs in June. The state has added 460,000 jobs year to date. The Texas Employment...
Tesla now hiring for specific job in new electricity retail business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla confirmed they are emerging electricity retail business by posting a job opening for a “Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity” on Thursday. The job posting comes nine months after the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved an application in November 2021 from Tesla Energy...
DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1. “The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state...
