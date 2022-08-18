Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
TWC: July 2022 marked lowest unemployment rate since pre-pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (8/21/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. On this week’s broadcast, we discuss mental health here on the South Plains. A local family is sharing their struggle to help a loved one with mental health issues. They are attempting to keep him from slipping through the cracks. The family is making plea to lawmakers for help.
Texas law enforcement agencies can apply for ALERRT training, bullet-resistant shields funding
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Two grant funding programs were announced this week to help Texas law enforcement agencies send officers to active shooter training and to give agencies bullet-resistant shields. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that applications opened for the programs. These include $3 million for travel expenses to...
Keep Plainview Beautiful recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to 8 affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the membership recognition highest status any community affiliate can achieve.
Dallas Fed: Texas added 80,300 jobs in July 2022
DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas added 80,300 jobs in July, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released today [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Texas added a revised 87,700 jobs in June. The state has added 460,000 jobs year to date. The Texas Employment...
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
South Texas real estate agent hopes to cultivate interest in border region through national leadership class. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Myssie Cardenas-Barajas has been a Realtor for two decades and she has watched the housing market go up and down along the South Texas border. But over the...
AAA Texas: Price fluctuations possible due to increased gasoline demand, tighten supply
LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average fell for the ninth consecutive week, although some Texas cities reported a slight increase in prices, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.445...
Tesla now hiring for specific job in new electricity retail business
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla confirmed they are emerging electricity retail business by posting a job opening for a “Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity” on Thursday. The job posting comes nine months after the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved an application in November 2021 from Tesla Energy...
DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1. “The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state...
