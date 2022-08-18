LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. On this week’s broadcast, we discuss mental health here on the South Plains. A local family is sharing their struggle to help a loved one with mental health issues. They are attempting to keep him from slipping through the cracks. The family is making plea to lawmakers for help.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO