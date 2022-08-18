ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

EEOC holds hearing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination, held a hearing in Buffalo on Monday to focus on racial and economic justice. It was the first time since 2015 that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit the road, choosing Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

East Aurora Antique Mall owner buys another 160 acres

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The owner of the East Aurora Antique Mall has closed on a deal that doubles the amount of land he owns nearby. American Holding Co. LLC, whose managing member is Russ Scherrer, acquired 160 acres of vacant land at 11283 Big Tree Road in Wales, according to Aug. 23 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

Updates coming to Batavia City Centre

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Stage Coach Florist made the Batavia City Centre its home in 2008. "It was busier because there were more stores," said Craig Jackson, co-owner of the floral shop. Jackson says the center has drastically changed since then. Many stores have left due to the rise...
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Suspect in Buffalo shooting and stabbing arrested Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect in a shooting earlier this month and a stabbing last year has been arrested after police were notified of a man with a gun on West Ferry Street. On Monday, Buffalo Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Ferry Street and arrested Eddie Seals. Police say a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of what appears to be cocaine were recovered.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

