Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul Ghani
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
Zephyr closes on Buffalo land for planned $300M cannabis campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction on the first building in a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will start this week following the sale of 80 acres of city-owned land to the project’s development team. According to Aug. 24 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s...
Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
Erie County extends clerk's outreach center hours for pistol permits
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With some New York gun regulations changing on Sept. 1, Erie County will extend the hours of the clerk's outreach center for people to submit pistol permits ahead of that deadline next week. When those gun reforms go into effect, there will be added requirements for...
Former Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
EEOC holds hearing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination, held a hearing in Buffalo on Monday to focus on racial and economic justice. It was the first time since 2015 that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit the road, choosing Buffalo...
Emergency sewer repairs taking place on Genesee, East Huron streets in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving on Genesee Street or East Huron Street in the City of Buffalo should plan on taking an alternate route. The City of Buffalo announced Monday that sections of both streets have been closed due to emergency sewer repairs. As of Monday morning,...
New concept from longtime restaurant operators to replace Loughran's
SNYDER, N.Y. — A new restaurant concept is coming to Snyder this December, when a group of restaurant owners from Florida hope to develop the same neighborhood feel long enjoyed at the former Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant. Led by Kenmore-Tonawanda natives Joe Freer and Greg Wakeham, Grezi will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Aurora Antique Mall owner buys another 160 acres
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The owner of the East Aurora Antique Mall has closed on a deal that doubles the amount of land he owns nearby. American Holding Co. LLC, whose managing member is Russ Scherrer, acquired 160 acres of vacant land at 11283 Big Tree Road in Wales, according to Aug. 23 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward or information about homicide of Anderson Montanez
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Anderson Montanez. Montanez was killed on June 1 at Genesee Street and Bissell Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime...
Updates coming to Batavia City Centre
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Stage Coach Florist made the Batavia City Centre its home in 2008. "It was busier because there were more stores," said Craig Jackson, co-owner of the floral shop. Jackson says the center has drastically changed since then. Many stores have left due to the rise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
Trocaire College, Medaille University start cooperative agreement process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College and Medaille University are teaming up to help further their education missions by signing a memorandum of understanding to start a cooperative agreement process. The news was first reported by our partners at Buffalo Business First. This isn't a merger, and while the final...
Higgins wins the 26th Congressional District Democratic Primary
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Brian Higgins faced off against Emin Eddie Egriu in the Democratic primary for the 26th Congressional District. Higgins won Tuesday night with 91% of the vote and Egriu with 9%. The 26th Congressional District represents portions of Erie and Niagara counties. Higgins has served in...
Kaleida Health workers to hold strike authorization vote next month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The vote is in. Two unions representing thousands of Kaleida Health workers have voted in favor of a strike authorization vote. This means workers will now have a chance to decide whether they want to strike or not. Now if the majority votes yes, the bargaining...
Suspect in Buffalo shooting and stabbing arrested Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect in a shooting earlier this month and a stabbing last year has been arrested after police were notified of a man with a gun on West Ferry Street. On Monday, Buffalo Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Ferry Street and arrested Eddie Seals. Police say a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of what appears to be cocaine were recovered.
Dogs get in free to the Bisons game at Sahlen Field Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dog days of summer are still upon us and to celebrate summer and your pups, you can bring your dog with you to Sahlen Field Tuesday night to enjoy a game with you. Tuesday marks the fifth Tops Dog Days at the Park at Sahlen...
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 4