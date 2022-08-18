ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State names team captains

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores named the four team captains this week. They are wide receiver Dante Hendrix, defensive lineman Kris Reid Jr., offensive lineman Jose Vazquez IV, and linebacker Geoffrey Brown. Head coach Curt Mallory has praise for the sacrifices that Reid and Vazquez have made. Well he’s (Kris) very […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 the Endzone: High school scoreboard week 1

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – It’s that time of the year again! Indiana High School Football is back in action, and we are here to give you all the gameday scores and highlights online and in our 11p.m. show on WTWO. Below is a list of scores from the week one games! Terre Haute North […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
RILEY, IN
WTHI

Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
BOWLING GREEN, IN
WTHI

Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

3 Indiana State University students die in crash

RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio. Registration is at 9 a.m., followed […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery

ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
ROBINSON, IL

