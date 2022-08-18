Read full article on original website
G2E: Northview 27, TH North 21
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview beats Terre Haute North, 27-21 to open the season 1-0. Kyle Cottee rushed for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.
wevv.com
44BLITZ WEEK 1 - Gibson Southern vs. Terre Haute South
Tanner Boyd demonstrated his ability to take over the quarterback duties from Mr. Indiana Football Brady Allen. leading Gibson Southern to a last minute 27-20.
WTHI
Terre Haute South Flexed Their Muscles Against Ben Davis
Terre Haute South beat Ben Davis in straight sets 2-0 in pool play of the Plainfield Volleyball Invitational. South would finish as runner-ups at the invite to Perry Meridian.
Indiana State names team captains
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores named the four team captains this week. They are wide receiver Dante Hendrix, defensive lineman Kris Reid Jr., offensive lineman Jose Vazquez IV, and linebacker Geoffrey Brown. Head coach Curt Mallory has praise for the sacrifices that Reid and Vazquez have made. Well he’s (Kris) very […]
Goin’ 2 the Endzone: High school scoreboard week 1
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – It’s that time of the year again! Indiana High School Football is back in action, and we are here to give you all the gameday scores and highlights online and in our 11p.m. show on WTWO. Below is a list of scores from the week one games! Terre Haute North […]
G2E: West Vigo vs South Vermillion
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – South Vermillion 27, West Vigo 0.
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: Scenes from the Hoosier Basketball Fan Fest in Bloomington on Saturday
The Indiana basketball players put on their second annual Fan Fest on Saturday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Proceeds from the event went to the players for use of their name, image and likeness. Videos of the event suggest two or three thousand fans attended the Fan...
wsiu.org
IHSA basketball legend Jay Shidler has a new book: Blonde Bomber: A Ride with Shide
Jay Shidler is an Illinois High School basketball legend, who starred at Lawrenceville High School from 1972 to 1976 for Hall of Fame Coach Ron Felling. He was named Mr. Basketball in Illinois in 1976 when he averaged nearly 33 ppg. Nicknamed the Blonde Bomber, his team won the Class...
insidethehall.com
Indiana upperclassmen look to put distractions in the past as expectations mount
Most will remember the social media storm in the hour leading up to tip-off before Indiana took on Northwestern last season in early February. That was when Mike Woodson announced that five scholarship players would be suspended for disciplinary reasons on the IU radio pregame show with Don Fischer. The...
MyWabashValley.com
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
MyWabashValley.com
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
'Terrible tragedy' | ISU says 3 students killed, 2 injured in fiery crash near Terre Haute
RILEY, Indiana — Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. Two others in the car were injured. "All are believed to be ISU students, including several football players," according to a post on Indiana State University's website. Following the crash, Indiana State Football tweeted...
WTHI
Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
Fox 59
3 Indiana State University students die in crash
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio. Registration is at 9 a.m., followed […]
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
Three people believed to be ISU students dead after car crash in Vigo County
Indiana State University said in a statement that the three, along with two other people in the car, are "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players."
