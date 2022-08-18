ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

College students moving onto WNY campuses

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Hamlin House at Troop I ends 33-year run in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing inflationary increases for the cost of food and labor, Hamlin House owner John Bitterman said August likely will be his final month in business. The Buffalo restaurant has operated from 432 Franklin St. inside the American Legion Troop I Post 665 for 33 years, serving lunch and dinner with banquet space for up to 250.
commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds. A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
