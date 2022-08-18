Read full article on original website
College students moving onto WNY campuses
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
Owners of the 716 Dance Lab started a second business in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — Community involvement is what's driving two entrepreneurs in the Village of Lancaster. Maria Ruffato and Brittany Leighbody, who opened the 716 Dance Lab five years ago, saw a need to sell dance-related items. In July, they added 716 Athletics which sells apparel, accessories and equipment for...
2 The Outdoors: Helping bats in the Southern Tier
WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Few animals are more feared and misunderstood and have suffered greatly at the hands of man. But their reputation could not be further from the truth. They pose no threat, and to the contrary, play an important role in our environment. In Chautauqua County, research is...
20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Trocaire College, Medaille University start cooperative agreement process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College and Medaille University are teaming up to help further their education missions by signing a memorandum of understanding to start a cooperative agreement process. The news was first reported by our partners at Buffalo Business First. This isn't a merger, and while the final...
537,000+ TikTok followers in hand, Sayless Lifestyle heads to the mall
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two years ago, Trenten Scott put on a vision board that his business would someday have a store in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. In a few weeks, his dream will come true. Sayless Lifestyle LLC expects to hold a grand opening in early September. Scott and his cousin, Eddie from Maryland, started the retail business in March 2020.
Hamlin House at Troop I ends 33-year run in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing inflationary increases for the cost of food and labor, Hamlin House owner John Bitterman said August likely will be his final month in business. The Buffalo restaurant has operated from 432 Franklin St. inside the American Legion Troop I Post 665 for 33 years, serving lunch and dinner with banquet space for up to 250.
NYS offering virtual support groups to help Black New Yorkers heal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help the community heal following the Jefferson Avenue mass shooting at Tops, the New York State's Office of Mental Health is teaming up with the Association of Black Psychologists to offer healing circle support groups. This will help meet the mental health needs of people...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
Manufacturing survey released shows volatility; what's the situation in WNY?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday the New York Federal Reserve released its monthly manufacturing survey. The Fed reported the second-biggest drop in manufacturing activity since the survey was introduced in 2006. "Manufacturing activity took a significant turn south, it's only been for one month, but it's certainly a significant...
Buffalo Public School District lays out proposals for start of school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is getting ready for the start of school and is working to finalize some big issues, including filling hundreds of positions from the classroom to bus drivers. With less than three weeks to go until students return to class, hiring is...
Town of Byron in Genesee County holds bicentennial party
BYRON, N.Y. — The Town of Byron in Genesee County celebrated its 200th birthday with a big bicentennial party. It's actually two years late. The town had to postpone the celebration because of the COVID pandemic, so how do you mark that milestone?. Well, they had a parade, a...
Taking It To The Streets festival returns this weekend after 2 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the summer we've seen many events and festivals here in Western New York return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On Saturday, the long-running gospel festival "Taking it to the Streets" made its comeback. It was back with music, food, vendors, and even...
Niagara Falls welcomes new public safety improvements
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino were joined by other city officials Friday to highlight some of the public safety improvements made using funding from the American Rescue Plan. Niagara Falls received more than $57 million in federal funding from that...
New York Lottery winning top-prize ticket sold at the Wegmans in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo. The winning ticket was sold on August 20 in the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket is worth $37,369.00. The Lottery said TAKE 5 players...
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center exterior renovation should be done in December
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may not know the building on Franklin Street is the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center with all of the construction. The dated building needed a facelift. The general manager of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center said expect to see a new façade, new entry doors, and a heated sidewalk.
Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds. A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
6-year-old WNY native seeks Bills Mafia's support in USA Kids Mullet Competition
CLEVELAND, Virginia — It's a hairstyle from the 80s that just like everything else nowadays, is making a comeback: mullets. Now they're looking better than ever because kids are trying out the look for a national competition to win $2,500. Lincoln Prater, who is 6 years old, just moved...
