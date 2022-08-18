SYRACUSE, N.Y. — While the Erie County fair may be over, Wednesday marked the opening day for The Great New York State Fair out in Syracuse. Gov. Kathy Hochul marked one full year in office on Wednesday by celebrating Governor's Day at the fair. Hochul said the state fair would focus on showcasing the green energy of the future, and the skilled trades that continue to drive much our economy.

