Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'It'd be like winning the jackpot.' Rochester-area couple eager to apply for New York conditional cannabis license
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — New York's burgeoning adult-use retail cannabis market is set to take a big step Thursday. The State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has set August 25 as the date it will start accepting applications for its “CAURD” or Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program. Applicants...
Zephyr closes on Buffalo land for planned $300M cannabis campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction on the first building in a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will start this week following the sale of 80 acres of city-owned land to the project’s development team. According to Aug. 24 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s...
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
Kaleida Health workers to hold strike authorization vote next month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The vote is in. Two unions representing thousands of Kaleida Health workers have voted in favor of a strike authorization vote. This means workers will now have a chance to decide whether they want to strike or not. Now if the majority votes yes, the bargaining...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
East Aurora Antique Mall owner buys another 160 acres
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The owner of the East Aurora Antique Mall has closed on a deal that doubles the amount of land he owns nearby. American Holding Co. LLC, whose managing member is Russ Scherrer, acquired 160 acres of vacant land at 11283 Big Tree Road in Wales, according to Aug. 23 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
The Great New York State Fair begins in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — While the Erie County fair may be over, Wednesday marked the opening day for The Great New York State Fair out in Syracuse. Gov. Kathy Hochul marked one full year in office on Wednesday by celebrating Governor's Day at the fair. Hochul said the state fair would focus on showcasing the green energy of the future, and the skilled trades that continue to drive much our economy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Erie County extends clerk's outreach center hours for pistol permits
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With some New York gun regulations changing on Sept. 1, Erie County will extend the hours of the clerk's outreach center for people to submit pistol permits ahead of that deadline next week. When those gun reforms go into effect, there will be added requirements for...
New concept from longtime restaurant operators to replace Loughran's
SNYDER, N.Y. — A new restaurant concept is coming to Snyder this December, when a group of restaurant owners from Florida hope to develop the same neighborhood feel long enjoyed at the former Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant. Led by Kenmore-Tonawanda natives Joe Freer and Greg Wakeham, Grezi will...
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
Teachers from Buffalo Public Schools renew calls for a new contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of teachers from Buffalo Public Schools are renewing their calls for a new contract. A large group rallied outside City Hall on Wednesday, demanding better pay, benefits, and teaching conditions. They have been negotiating a contract since 2019. Union president Phil Rumore says after three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Earn While You Learn' program giving paid jobs to students while attending school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools have found a way to get their students a paycheck and an education. It's a new 'Earn While You Learn' program that allows students to get what they need in the classroom and help support their families. The pandemic has affected everyone, including...
Trocaire College, Medaille University start cooperative agreement process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College and Medaille University are teaming up to help further their education missions by signing a memorandum of understanding to start a cooperative agreement process. The news was first reported by our partners at Buffalo Business First. This isn't a merger, and while the final...
Mercy Flight founder and president emeritus Douglas Baker dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Baker, the man who founded Mercy Flight, has died. He was 79. The not-for-profit made the announcement about the founder and president emeritus. Because of the organization he started, thousands of people were able to get compassionate, emergency air medical transport. Mercy Flight said Baker...
EEOC holds hearing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination, held a hearing in Buffalo on Monday to focus on racial and economic justice. It was the first time since 2015 that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit the road, choosing Buffalo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College students moving onto WNY campuses
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
Hochul announces $10 million for creation of threat assessment, management teams
NEW YORK — New state funding is available to New York counties to help form teams to assess and manage domestic terrorist threats. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $10 million is available to all counties in the state to develop Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) Teams, which is part of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans that are required following the signing of Executive Order 18.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for expansion to Colored Musicians Club
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The groundbreaking for an expansion to the Colored Musicians Club happened on Wednesday. The club at 145 Broadway in Buffalo will be getting nearly $3 million in renovations. That expansion will add 2,000 square feet of space to the building for new practice and performance areas, a lobby, and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements such as an elevator and more accessible main entrance.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward or information about homicide of Anderson Montanez
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Anderson Montanez. Montanez was killed on June 1 at Genesee Street and Bissell Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0