Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

East Aurora Antique Mall owner buys another 160 acres

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The owner of the East Aurora Antique Mall has closed on a deal that doubles the amount of land he owns nearby. American Holding Co. LLC, whose managing member is Russ Scherrer, acquired 160 acres of vacant land at 11283 Big Tree Road in Wales, according to Aug. 23 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

The Great New York State Fair begins in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — While the Erie County fair may be over, Wednesday marked the opening day for The Great New York State Fair out in Syracuse. Gov. Kathy Hochul marked one full year in office on Wednesday by celebrating Governor's Day at the fair. Hochul said the state fair would focus on showcasing the green energy of the future, and the skilled trades that continue to drive much our economy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Richard Deitz
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Mercy Flight founder and president emeritus Douglas Baker dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Baker, the man who founded Mercy Flight, has died. He was 79. The not-for-profit made the announcement about the founder and president emeritus. Because of the organization he started, thousands of people were able to get compassionate, emergency air medical transport. Mercy Flight said Baker...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

EEOC holds hearing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination, held a hearing in Buffalo on Monday to focus on racial and economic justice. It was the first time since 2015 that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit the road, choosing Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

College students moving onto WNY campuses

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
2 On Your Side

Hochul announces $10 million for creation of threat assessment, management teams

NEW YORK — New state funding is available to New York counties to help form teams to assess and manage domestic terrorist threats. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $10 million is available to all counties in the state to develop Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) Teams, which is part of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans that are required following the signing of Executive Order 18.
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

Groundbreaking ceremony held for expansion to Colored Musicians Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The groundbreaking for an expansion to the Colored Musicians Club happened on Wednesday. The club at 145 Broadway in Buffalo will be getting nearly $3 million in renovations. That expansion will add 2,000 square feet of space to the building for new practice and performance areas, a lobby, and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements such as an elevator and more accessible main entrance.
BUFFALO, NY
