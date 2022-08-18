ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Are the Baltimore Orioles for real? Breaking down MLB's most surprising season

The Baltimore Orioles were not supposed to be good this year. They definitely were not supposed to contend this deep into the season for a playoff spot. Heck, they weren't even supposed to be competitive once we got past April. It looked like it would be another miserable, soul-sucking, 100-loss season in Baltimore, the kind of year that makes baseball fans question its commitment to a sport that plays almost every day for six months -- especially since the Orioles had such seasons in 2018 and 2019 and 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Orioles: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for MLB playoffs push

The Baltimore Orioles fanbase has had a tough stretch over the last several years. Losing has been a staple with the Orioles, so attendance of the games has been on the bottom half. There were instances wherein the franchise had stars like Manny Machado, Zack Britton, and Kevin Gausman on their roster, but they were […] The post Orioles: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for MLB playoffs push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
