Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East football cruises to victory on Friday night at Glenwood
GLENWOOD, IA -- A four touchdown performance from Brecken Schossow led East to a 50-33 win over Glenwood at Glenwood Friday night. Schossow was the only person to find the end zone in the first 12 minutes of action, scoring on a pick-six in the first quarter. He added a...
Sioux City Journal
East picks up first win in coach Winklepleck era
GLENWOOD, Iowa. – First-year head coach Michael Winklepleck and his East Black Raiders got their season off on the right foot Friday night. After an hour weather delay due to lightning in the area, East ran past Glenwood 50-33. It is the fourth consecutive season that the Black Raiders opened the year with a win.
Sioux City Journal
West opens 2022 season with 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson
COUNCIL BLUFFS-- Sioux City West football hadn't celebrated a win in 1,442 days (September 7, 2018) entering play Friday night. That changed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs Friday night when West went into enemy territory and came away with a 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season.
