KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals hosted a naturalization ceremony Friday for 500 new citizens. The pandemic had slowed down many of these ceremonies. New Americans from over 90 countries were welcomed at Kauffman Stadium Friday, including Adama Anne, a native of Senegal, who has been in the United States since 2015 and unable to see his parents during that time.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO