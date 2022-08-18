ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

KCTV 5

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border

(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount

Hundreds of people showed up at the WWI Memorial Saturday evening for the hot air balloon display. A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

GoFundMe helps Ukrainian exchange student remain in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ukrainian exchange student who came to Kansas City in September 2021 is sticking around this fall thanks to some generous donations. Olga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, released a video Saturday morning thanking people for the support that will allow her to enroll at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Royals host naturalization ceremony for 500 new citizens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals hosted a naturalization ceremony Friday for 500 new citizens. The pandemic had slowed down many of these ceremonies. New Americans from over 90 countries were welcomed at Kauffman Stadium Friday, including Adama Anne, a native of Senegal, who has been in the United States since 2015 and unable to see his parents during that time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Great Balloon Glow held at WWI Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners. Photos of the event can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Move in day at UMKC begins new school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a dip in enrollment numbers the last couple years, University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor Mauli Agrawal told KCTV5 the university is finally headed in the right direction. “This is perhaps one of the most exciting days of the year for us,” said Agrawal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday

Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country's first stadium being built specifically for a National Women's Soccer League Team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Union Station unveils major Maya exhibit

East side home shot up in drive-by: "I'm just glad my grandchildren weren't here". Shots were fired into a house in Kansas City early Friday morning, with several bullet holes lodged in interior walls and in a couple's headboard.
KANSAS CITY, MO

