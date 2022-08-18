Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
KCTV 5
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount
Hundreds of people showed up at the WWI Memorial Saturday evening for the hot air balloon display. A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. First-team offense shines for Chiefs in 24-14...
KCTV 5
GoFundMe helps Ukrainian exchange student remain in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ukrainian exchange student who came to Kansas City in September 2021 is sticking around this fall thanks to some generous donations. Olga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, released a video Saturday morning thanking people for the support that will allow her to enroll at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
KCTV 5
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved
A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. Abortion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
KCTV 5
Ethnic Enrichment Festival returns to Kansas City after two-year hiatus
Girls at NKC Schools make history with first Girls Flag Football league. Friday night, Staley High School hosted a historic athletic event. The Girls Flag Football Jamboree featured a series of exhibition games for the first high school Girls Flag Football league in the state of Missouri. Updated: 6 hours...
KCTV 5
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
KCTV 5
Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting
A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. Chiefs...
KCTV 5
Lines out into the parking lot for KC Health Depart back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The turnout for the Kansas City Health Department’s back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic was so large Saturday, that the department was forced to turn some people away. The long line snaked into the parking lot, spurring the health department to put up tent coverings...
KCTV 5
Royals host naturalization ceremony for 500 new citizens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals hosted a naturalization ceremony Friday for 500 new citizens. The pandemic had slowed down many of these ceremonies. New Americans from over 90 countries were welcomed at Kauffman Stadium Friday, including Adama Anne, a native of Senegal, who has been in the United States since 2015 and unable to see his parents during that time.
KCTV 5
Controversial housing ordinance passed in KCMO Council despite protest
Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. It has been reunited with its family now. Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Great Balloon Glow held at WWI Memorial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners. Photos of the event can...
KCTV 5
Kansas City Public Schools starts classes Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of students in the Kansas City area returned to the classroom last week, and several more will go back to school Monday. Kansas City Public Schools welcomes its students back from summer break with a three-tier opening schedule put in place. Tier 1 (7:20...
KCTV 5
Move in day at UMKC begins new school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a dip in enrollment numbers the last couple years, University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor Mauli Agrawal told KCTV5 the university is finally headed in the right direction. “This is perhaps one of the most exciting days of the year for us,” said Agrawal.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A beautiful Sunday in the forecast, rain in short supply until late next week
Hundreds of people showed up at the WWI Memorial Saturday evening for the hot air balloon display. Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still...
KCTV 5
Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country’s first stadium being built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League Team. Updated: 7 hours...
KCTV 5
Union Station unveils major Maya exhibit
East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”. Shots were fired into a house in Kansas City early Friday morning, with several bullet holes lodged in interior walls and in a couple's headboard. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway...
KCTV 5
Kansas Attorney General approves 3 sports gambling regulations, sends remainder items back to Kansas Lottery
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has approved three sports wagering regulations, but has sent the remainder back to the Kansas Lottery for legal revision. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office on Thursday said that they had discovered legal issues with sports wagering. In...
KCTV 5
One in custody, one detained for questioning after weapon found at Wyandotte High School
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a weapon was found on campus, the district said on Friday. No one was harmed and the individual is in custody. The district says that parents can follow the normal procedures if they’d like to check their students out.
Comments / 0