Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
Hope Solo Comment Is Trending: Sports World Reacts
Former United States women's soccer star Hope Solo said she was shamed around the world following her DWI arrest. Solo, one of the most-accomplished goalies in soccer history, pled guilty last month to DWI. In March, she was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of her car with her 2-year-old twins in the car. Her attorney said charges were later dismissed.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo
United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
Sports World Reacts To Kate Middleton, Roger Federer News
The tennis world is pretty thrilled by the news of Kate Middleton and Roger Federer this week. Federer has teamed up with Middleton for a tennis charity event that should lead up to the all-time player's eventual return to the sport. The legendary Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with...
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner
A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Wild Sunburn Photo
A NASCAR fan has some new crazy sunburn on Sunday afternoon. Kenny Hunt, who's known as the "Sunburn Guy", showed off the sunburn on his chest and his back. He has "Chase Elliott" and his number "9" on his chest, plus "2022 Champ" along with that same number on his back.
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Look: Sports World Praying For Tyson Fury's Family
Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has dealt with a lot of personal demons in his life. But the latest tragedy with his family might be one of the toughest he's ever faced. On Sunday, Fury revealed that his cousin Rico Burton was killed in a stabbing attack in the United Kingdom last night. He called for higher penalties on knife crimes in the UK to keep crimes like it from happening again.
