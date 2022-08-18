Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has dealt with a lot of personal demons in his life. But the latest tragedy with his family might be one of the toughest he's ever faced. On Sunday, Fury revealed that his cousin Rico Burton was killed in a stabbing attack in the United Kingdom last night. He called for higher penalties on knife crimes in the UK to keep crimes like it from happening again.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO