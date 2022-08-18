ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

KTUL

Osage County Sheriff's Office to escort fallen captain from Tulsa to Ponca City

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, August 21 the Osage County Sheriff's Office will be escorting Captain William "Willy" Hargraves. They invite the community, friends, and family to show support for Hargrave's family and the mourning sheriff's office by lining the route with waves, honks, signs, and love. The procession...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect linked to BA Expressway shooting arrested by TPD

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police officers have arrested and identified Brandon Linsley Jefferson as the suspect from an overnight shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On Sunday, July 31, police say a driver was shot and killed on the scene. The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Terek Chairs.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Osage County sheriff's captain killed in crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A captain with the Osage County Sheriff's Office was killed Friday morning in a crash. William Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when he crashed at the intersection of Highways 60 and 18, according to his colleagues. Hargraves had been with...
TULSA, OK
County
Payne County, OK
Payne County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD identify suspect from south Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 21-year-old Julian Zavaleta as the suspect from today's deadly shooting. DETAILS: Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say. He was arrested for murder in the first degree.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

2 injured after driver falls asleep at wheel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Ford Econoline driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas crashed on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Verdigris, Okla. on August 21 around 7 a.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Both him and his passenger, Charisse Thomas, 55, of South Houston, were transported to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa breweries burglarized

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two breweries in the Pearl District were broken into this week. Pearl Beach Brew Pub near 4th and Peoria posted video to its social media page of a suspect stealing cash registers Wednesday night. The man's face was partially visible, with a mask covering his mouth.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a woman has died after a shooting near 51st and Peoria on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the AutoZone parking lot around 2:30 p.m. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries, police say. Detectives believe...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ferrari
KTUL

51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man named one of 24 NextGen Under 30 recipients in category

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Brenton Thomas, a business consultant at Casino Cash Trac, was recently named a NextGen Under 30 recipient. Thomas was one of just 24 winners in the Science, Technology, and Engineering category. “I am honored to be recognized and awarded as a young tech leader in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several Tulsa breweries team up to help two pubs after burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All day Saturday, eight Tulsa breweries will be donating $1 per pint of beer sold to help Pearl Beach Brew Pub and Dead Armadillo Brewery after they were burglarized last week. Welltown Brewing announced the fundraiser on Facebook Friday. Anyone interested in supporting the local...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New Planet Fitness location to open in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness centers with more members than any other brand. They announced last week the opening of its new Tulsa location at 5313 East 41st Street. New members can join for $1 down then $10 per month...
TULSA, OK

