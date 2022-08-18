Read full article on original website
Osage County Sheriff's Office to escort fallen captain from Tulsa to Ponca City
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, August 21 the Osage County Sheriff's Office will be escorting Captain William "Willy" Hargraves. They invite the community, friends, and family to show support for Hargrave's family and the mourning sheriff's office by lining the route with waves, honks, signs, and love. The procession...
Suspect linked to BA Expressway shooting arrested by TPD
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police officers have arrested and identified Brandon Linsley Jefferson as the suspect from an overnight shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On Sunday, July 31, police say a driver was shot and killed on the scene. The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Terek Chairs.
Logan County man arrested after authorities execute search warrant on his property
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Logan County man was arrested after law enforcement carried out a search warrant on his property. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday at the Edmond home of 64-year-old David Smith.
Osage County sheriff's captain killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A captain with the Osage County Sheriff's Office was killed Friday morning in a crash. William Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when he crashed at the intersection of Highways 60 and 18, according to his colleagues. Hargraves had been with...
Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
TPD identify suspect from south Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 21-year-old Julian Zavaleta as the suspect from today's deadly shooting. DETAILS: Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say. He was arrested for murder in the first degree.
Millwood Public Schools dealing with string of thefts dating back to May
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A lone thief in the night is making his rounds around the Millwood Public Schools not once, not twice, but multiple times. “It started off with tires out of my bus barn, they've stolen a gate, a fence,” said superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods. It was...
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
2 injured after driver falls asleep at wheel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Ford Econoline driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas crashed on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Verdigris, Okla. on August 21 around 7 a.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Both him and his passenger, Charisse Thomas, 55, of South Houston, were transported to...
Bob Jack hoping to clear the air in race for Tulsa County Commissioner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A smile on his face, when Bob Jack began his run for Tulsa County Commissioner, his joy was captured in a campaign flyer picture. Little could he have imagined the distress headed his way. "People have made the claim that I’m a felon, I’m a...
Tulsa breweries burglarized
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two breweries in the Pearl District were broken into this week. Pearl Beach Brew Pub near 4th and Peoria posted video to its social media page of a suspect stealing cash registers Wednesday night. The man's face was partially visible, with a mask covering his mouth.
Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a woman has died after a shooting near 51st and Peoria on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the AutoZone parking lot around 2:30 p.m. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries, police say. Detectives believe...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces one of the largest meth seizures in state history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
Tulsa man named one of 24 NextGen Under 30 recipients in category
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Brenton Thomas, a business consultant at Casino Cash Trac, was recently named a NextGen Under 30 recipient. Thomas was one of just 24 winners in the Science, Technology, and Engineering category. “I am honored to be recognized and awarded as a young tech leader in...
Several Tulsa breweries team up to help two pubs after burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All day Saturday, eight Tulsa breweries will be donating $1 per pint of beer sold to help Pearl Beach Brew Pub and Dead Armadillo Brewery after they were burglarized last week. Welltown Brewing announced the fundraiser on Facebook Friday. Anyone interested in supporting the local...
New Planet Fitness location to open in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness centers with more members than any other brand. They announced last week the opening of its new Tulsa location at 5313 East 41st Street. New members can join for $1 down then $10 per month...
Some worry teachers won't talk about Tulsa Race Massacre because of Oklahoma's CRT law
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Oklahoma's recently passed law that bans the teaching of critical race theory in schools could give pause to teachers when it comes to some history lessons, including the Tulsa Race Massacre, according to Shawna Mott-Wright, president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association. The law bans...
Tulsa ranked fifth in top places with best quality of life in America by Dollar Hand
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Tulsa was named fifth in the country with the best quality of life. This ranking was according to a Census Data Report carried out by consumer finance startup DollarHand.com. The report analyzed average time worked per week, average commute time to work, unemployment...
