Thousands of Prince George’s Co. students receive free school supplies
SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s almost time for students to return back to school, and several teachers and volunteers passed out thousands of free backpacks and school supplies across Prince George’s County. The event was hosted by Prince George’s County Public Schools. This was their 12th year having the event, and second time […]
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
fox5dc.com
2 people killed in separate shootings that happened within hours in Prince George's County: police
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened within hours of each other in the Capitol Heights area Sunday morning, according to investigators. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the first shooting in the 1330 Block of Ritchie Road...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
fox5dc.com
Man standing in roadway hit, killed by car in Prince George's County, police say
OXON HILL, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night in the Oxon Hill area. Prince George's County Police say around 9:45 p.m. a car was driving in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when it struck a man who was standing in the roadway there.
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say
LARGO, Md. — A man who was shot in Largo, Maryland, has died, according to Prince George's County police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive just before 10 p.m. Friday. Police found a man suffering from trauma to the body.
Maryland DUI Driver Seriously Injures Children, Firefighter In I-95 VA Crash
A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence with kids in his car and hurting a firefighter at an accident scene last week, authorities in Virginia said. Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, had three children in his car not property restrained when he drove into the back...
Bay Net
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
fox5dc.com
'Farm to Food Bank' program addresses increasing food insecurity in Montgomery County
Montgomery Co. 'Farm to Food Bank' program addresses growing food insecurity. More and more families in Montgomery County need help with getting food, so the county's "Farm to Food Bank" program is investing thousands of dollars to make sure local farms can produce plenty of fresh food for those experiencing hunger. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
NBC Washington
District Heights Installs Guardrail After Fatal Crash
The city of District Heights, Maryland, installed a new guardrail along Elmhurst Street after a fatal crash last month. Homeowner Sam Wilson has been asking the city to make the street safer. “Until this happened without a guardrail, if I take the trash or something out, I’m looking, I’m looking...
wfmd.com
Bomb Threat At Oakdale High School In Frederick County Found Not Credible
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
fox5dc.com
71-year-old bystander killed in Prince George's County shooting
LANHAM, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the Lanham area of Prince George's County that left a 71-year-old woman dead. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
WTOP
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years
A Maryland man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday.
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
