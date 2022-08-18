ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Maryland Education
Prince George's County, MD
WUSA9

Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

LARGO, Md. — A man who was shot in Largo, Maryland, has died, according to Prince George's County police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive just before 10 p.m. Friday. Police found a man suffering from trauma to the body.
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
Royals
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

District Heights Installs Guardrail After Fatal Crash

The city of District Heights, Maryland, installed a new guardrail along Elmhurst Street after a fatal crash last month. Homeowner Sam Wilson has been asking the city to make the street safer. “Until this happened without a guardrail, if I take the trash or something out, I’m looking, I’m looking...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
FALMOUTH, VA
fox5dc.com

71-year-old bystander killed in Prince George's County shooting

LANHAM, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the Lanham area of Prince George's County that left a 71-year-old woman dead. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
LANHAM, MD

