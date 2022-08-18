ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars

A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
Misplaced Whisky Receipt Helps Convict Drug Smuggler Hauling $3.5 Million of Heroin

Always get a receipt. It's something your accountant might tell you if you're planning to claim work expenses back on your taxes. But if your line of work is smuggling heroin, then, yeah, receipts probably aren't the kind of evidence you want laying around. A truck driver learned that lesson the hard way after a receipt for a bottle of Scotch played a key role in his drug conviction.
Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MNOV: Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 in NAFLD Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertriglyceridemia Underway…

Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 in Patients with NAFLD, Type 2 Diabetes, and Hypertriglyceridemia Underway. On July 26, 2022, MediciNova, Inc. MNOV announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial to evaluate MN-166 in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), and hypertriglyceridemia. It is a multi-center, two-arm, double blind, placebo controlled trial in approximately 40 patients in the U.S. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive 500 mg/day of MN-001 or placebo for a total of 24 weeks. The co-primary endpoints will be 1) change from baseline in liver fat content as measured by MRI-PDFF; and 2) change from baseline in fasting serum triglycerides (TGs) at Week 24. Secondary endpoints will include changes in liver profiles, safety, and tolerability.
Horsepower! Tesla's self-driving software goes haywire when it spots a carriage on the highway and confuses the nostalgic way of traveling with a semi-truck

Tesla's self-driving system went haywire when the vehicle drove behind a horse-drawn carriage on the highway, confusing the rudimentary way of traveling with a large semi-truck. The screen on the dashboard shows a Model Y driving up behind what the AI-powered software computes as a truck, but then it changes...
Fractal Secures Patent on Invisibility Cloak Detection

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc. (‘Fractal’) today announced it has secured patent on a method to detect invisibility cloaks and related stealth metamaterials, thus preventing hostile military assets from being hidden from radar, and decreasing the potential for sparking conflicts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005615/en/ Inventor Nathan Cohen leading a microwave invisibility cloak demonstration. Cohen invented the invisibility cloak (patent 8,253,639) and now FRACTAL’s patent 11,408,976 makes radar capable of seeing cloaked objects. Courtesy Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc.
