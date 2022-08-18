Read full article on original website
Cocaine-fuelled driver had so much of the drug in his system it could not be measured by lab machine as he claimed he had snorted a 'big fat line' only after police pulled him over
A driver who was pulled over for speeding by police tried to claim he had only taken a 'big fat line' after stopping his car has today been sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence. Anthony Tutt, 23, had a cocaine blood level that was too high to measure on...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Legal expert says you can get in serious trouble for picking up money from the floor
Nothing’s more joyous than finding a fiver on the floor, but according to one legal expert, you could be breaking the law by sticking it in your back pocket. Unfortunately, ‘theft by finding’ is an actual offence, and even more unfortunately, ‘finders keepers, losers weepers’ probably won’t stand up in court.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars
A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
'FBI fugitive' who 'faked his own death and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charge in the US' claims he is 'coughing up blood' in prison
An alleged FBI fugitive who is accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Scotland to avoid a rape charge in the US has claimed he is coughing up blood in prison. The man, who is 35, has claimed his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors say he is rape suspect Nicholas Rossi.
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
California retailer Coastal kicked off sales at Concord's premier adult-use storefront and delivery service on August 10. A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Concord's Chamber of Commerce commemorated the storefront opening at 1847 Willow Pass Road and was attended by city officials and industry leaders. "As one of the only dispensaries...
Food & Wine
Misplaced Whisky Receipt Helps Convict Drug Smuggler Hauling $3.5 Million of Heroin
Always get a receipt. It's something your accountant might tell you if you're planning to claim work expenses back on your taxes. But if your line of work is smuggling heroin, then, yeah, receipts probably aren't the kind of evidence you want laying around. A truck driver learned that lesson the hard way after a receipt for a bottle of Scotch played a key role in his drug conviction.
Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication
What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
A 'flash mob' of looters ransacked California 7-Eleven in a 'street takeover,' police say. Now cops want to stop the crime tactic from becoming a new trend.
"'Flash mobs' have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences," the LAPD said.
Benzinga
MNOV: Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 in NAFLD Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertriglyceridemia Underway…
Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 in Patients with NAFLD, Type 2 Diabetes, and Hypertriglyceridemia Underway. On July 26, 2022, MediciNova, Inc. MNOV announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial to evaluate MN-166 in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), and hypertriglyceridemia. It is a multi-center, two-arm, double blind, placebo controlled trial in approximately 40 patients in the U.S. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive 500 mg/day of MN-001 or placebo for a total of 24 weeks. The co-primary endpoints will be 1) change from baseline in liver fat content as measured by MRI-PDFF; and 2) change from baseline in fasting serum triglycerides (TGs) at Week 24. Secondary endpoints will include changes in liver profiles, safety, and tolerability.
Horsepower! Tesla's self-driving software goes haywire when it spots a carriage on the highway and confuses the nostalgic way of traveling with a semi-truck
Tesla's self-driving system went haywire when the vehicle drove behind a horse-drawn carriage on the highway, confusing the rudimentary way of traveling with a large semi-truck. The screen on the dashboard shows a Model Y driving up behind what the AI-powered software computes as a truck, but then it changes...
Meta Warned Workers To Shape Up: Now It's Firing Them At Random Using An Algorithm
Meta Platforms Inc META, formerly known as Facebook, in June told its employees that it planned to not only reduce its hiring target, but it was going to "turn up the heat" on employees via stricter performance management with the intention of weeding out underperforming employees. If turning up the...
Worker Finds Unopened Safe Underneath Carpet at Demolition Job
"You've broken a cardinal rule posting an unopened safe. Now it lives rent-free in all our minds," said one commenter on the viral post.
Is Sleeping in Your Car at the Beach Illegal?
If you're dreaming of waking up in your car to the sounds of the surf, you'll want to do some research first. The post Is Sleeping in Your Car at the Beach Illegal? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fractal Secures Patent on Invisibility Cloak Detection
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc. (‘Fractal’) today announced it has secured patent on a method to detect invisibility cloaks and related stealth metamaterials, thus preventing hostile military assets from being hidden from radar, and decreasing the potential for sparking conflicts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005615/en/ Inventor Nathan Cohen leading a microwave invisibility cloak demonstration. Cohen invented the invisibility cloak (patent 8,253,639) and now FRACTAL’s patent 11,408,976 makes radar capable of seeing cloaked objects. Courtesy Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc.
Soldier Who Gave THC-Infused Cupcakes To Her Comrades During Live-Fire Training Loses Appeal: Undermining 'Trust In The Extreme'
Chelsea Cogswell, a Canadian soldier who was convicted of distributing cannabis-laced cupcakes to her comrades during a live-fire training in New Brunswick in 2018, lost her appeal this May. About two months later, an appeals court disclosed its reasons for judgment. What happened. Some four years ago, a Canadian forces...
Benzinga
