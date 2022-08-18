Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 in Patients with NAFLD, Type 2 Diabetes, and Hypertriglyceridemia Underway. On July 26, 2022, MediciNova, Inc. MNOV announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial to evaluate MN-166 in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), and hypertriglyceridemia. It is a multi-center, two-arm, double blind, placebo controlled trial in approximately 40 patients in the U.S. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive 500 mg/day of MN-001 or placebo for a total of 24 weeks. The co-primary endpoints will be 1) change from baseline in liver fat content as measured by MRI-PDFF; and 2) change from baseline in fasting serum triglycerides (TGs) at Week 24. Secondary endpoints will include changes in liver profiles, safety, and tolerability.

