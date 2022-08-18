Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Geologist explains what’s known, unknown about recent seismic activity
Since December of 2021, earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County have measured between the unnoticeable 1.1 magnitude, to the very noticeable 3.6 magnitude felt on June 29. For the most part, a reason this swarm, or series of low-measuring quakes, continues is unknown. Scientists say getting to an answer will require more time and more earthquakes.
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AFD responds to Sibley Mill for water rescue
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. No other details are immediately available.
WRDW-TV
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
Columbia County residents speak out about proposed rezoning project
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- A rezoning plan for a property on Clanton Road and Old Pearre Place in Evans is being postponed for discussion once again. The property rezoning was presented to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in July, to build more homes in the area. People who live near the neighborhood say they’re […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Family pays it forward after tick bite threatens dad’s life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County family is paying it forward after a young father is cured of a life-threatening disease he got from a tick bite. It’s called alpha-gal syndrome and makes you dangerously allergic to red meat. As strange as it sounds, doctors say it’s becoming very common in our area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta
Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
wgac.com
Augusta Fire Department Is On The Scene At Sibley Mill for Water Rescue
Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. Provided by WGAC’s news partner WJBF.
WRDW-TV
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
wfxg.com
5th Street Bridge nearing completion, in time for triathlon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN A FEW SHORT WEEKS, an $11 million project will near completion. THE LONG AWAITED 5TH STREET BRIDGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. NOW, IT’S A SPRINT TO FINISH IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON IN SEPTEMBER. “WE’RE WATCHING DAY BY DAY,"...
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is working an accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension. The call came in at 12:15 p.m. and dispatch says there are possible injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while deputies work the accident.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Victim identified after deadly shooting at Tobacco Road convenience store
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Investigators say one man has died after being shot while at a convenience store in Hephzibah. It happened at the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road. When deputies arrived following a "shots fired" call, there was one male victim shot at least one time. That person has since died from his injuries.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
Tiny homes move forward amid commission concerns
Augusta commissioners give final approval to a new ordinance to serve as guidelines for the development of tiny homes
Comments / 0