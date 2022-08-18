ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons

To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
GEORGIA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Geologist explains what’s known, unknown about recent seismic activity

Since December of 2021, earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County have measured between the unnoticeable 1.1 magnitude, to the very noticeable 3.6 magnitude felt on June 29. For the most part, a reason this swarm, or series of low-measuring quakes, continues is unknown. Scientists say getting to an answer will require more time and more earthquakes.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Business
City
Washington, GA
City
Hartwell, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
County
Wilkes County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
WJBF

AFD responds to Sibley Mill for water rescue

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. No other details are immediately available.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Fish Kill#Zero Waste#Waste Treatment
wgac.com

Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta

Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
AUGUSTA, GA
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
wfxg.com

5th Street Bridge nearing completion, in time for triathlon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN A FEW SHORT WEEKS, an $11 million project will near completion. THE LONG AWAITED 5TH STREET BRIDGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. NOW, IT’S A SPRINT TO FINISH IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON IN SEPTEMBER. “WE’RE WATCHING DAY BY DAY,"...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy