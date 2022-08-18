An out-of-state driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in Palisades Park had dozens of Ecstasy pills for sale, authorities said. Officers responding to another motorist's call found Pedro J. Santiago, 29, of Shenandoah, PA, out cold in an Acura MDX on Grand Avenue near the entrance to westbound Route 46 around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.

SHENANDOAH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO