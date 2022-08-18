Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
Lancaster County man charged with theft following copper-stealing incident: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft after allegedly stealing copper from burned houses. According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Locust Street for a report of a man stealing.
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
local21news.com
Active shooter training exercise for Swatara Township Police Department
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township, Steelton, Highspire Police Department, and the Steelton Highspire School District will go through an active shooter training exercise Friday, August 26 at the Steelton Highspire campus. The active shooter training will start at 8:00 a.m., and finish around 1:00 p.m., according to...
WGAL
York police investigating shots fired
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Walnut Street. Kevin Rearden was nearby when the shooting happened. He told News 8 he thinks there were about 30 shots...
local21news.com
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church
HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
Harrisburg man arrested after shooting inside Dauphin County Walmart
A Harrisburg man is accused of shooting another person Sunday evening inside a local Walmart, sending hundreds of panicked shoppers sprinting out of the store. Swatara Township police on Monday announced 27-year-old Luis D. Jose has been charged with aggravated assault recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection to the shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road.
local21news.com
Tractor trailer overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
local21news.com
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday.
Runnin' On E: Dozing Driver Had Dozens Of Pills, Cocaine, Say PalPark Police
An out-of-state driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in Palisades Park had dozens of Ecstasy pills for sale, authorities said. Officers responding to another motorist's call found Pedro J. Santiago, 29, of Shenandoah, PA, out cold in an Acura MDX on Grand Avenue near the entrance to westbound Route 46 around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
local21news.com
Woman arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping roommate over missing cellphone
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested a woman from Wilkes-Barre after she allegedly pistol-whipped her roommate during an argument on Saturday morning. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, officials responded to the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Headquarters just before 7 AM for a report of a bloody, shoeless woman wearing pajamas.
local21news.com
Man charged for distributing fentanyl in Northumberland County on multiple occassions
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin man has been charged with drug trafficking after officials found that he had distributed fentanyl throughout Northumberland County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that 32-year-old Eric Clark was indicted on August 18th for allegedly distributing fentanyl...
WGAL
Man wounded in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — A person was shot Monday morning in York, according to police. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 a.m. A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital. The victim was shot once in the leg,...
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges
Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
local21news.com
Police step up traffic enforcement during '100 deadliest days of summer'
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Motorists may notice stronger enforcement along the Route 15 corridor. Police across multiple jurisdictions are implementing the Leap Frog traffic enforcement strategy, where one officer commits a traffic stop for motorist violations such as speeding, tailgating or improper use of turn signals. A second officer will then come to enforce motorists to move over.
A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
