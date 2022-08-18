Read full article on original website
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents want safety changes to dangerous stretch of Midtown roadway
ATLANTA - Residents say they want to see major changes to a busy stretch of roadway in Midtown after they say accidents are constant. Many say Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park has become a racetrack for careless drivers and is the cause of accidents weekly. Twisted metal, flashing lights and...
Multiple units damaged after fire at Smyrna apartment complex, fire officials say
SMYRNA, Ga. — Five units have been damaged after an apartment fire on Old Concord Road in Smyrna, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. They add that around midnight, firefighters found smoke and fire in the attic of one of the buildings at the Arbors at Smyrna. Right...
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
Man found shot to death in parking lot at a sports bar in Duluth, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man at a sports bar in Duluth. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was LIVE on the scene Saturday morning during Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Police said just after 2:30 a.m., they responded...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
Man suspected of spray-painting swastika on Rainbow crosswalks arrested after standoff in Midtown
ATLANTA — Police said the man suspected of spray-painting a swastika on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks for two nights in row was arrested after a lengthy SWAT standoff in Midtown Friday evening. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was LIVE from Midtown on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. moments...
Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized with hate symbol
Atlanta’s renowned rainbow crosswalks – installed in 2017 to honor the LGTBQ+ community – in Midtown were vandalized on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Police are investigating. City crews worked late to wash what was apparently a swastika painted on the crosswalks. “Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew—in the […] The post Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized with hate symbol appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
911 callers waiting longer for ambulance service in Atlanta, data shows
ATLANTA — Emergency response times are increasing in Metro Atlanta, according to Grady EMS. 11Alive obtained 911 calls in two different deadly shootings this month. Callers had no trouble reaching a dispatcher in both instances, but the dispatcher was on hold trying to reach Grady EMS for at least three to four minutes.
Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
WXIA 11 Alive
$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out
ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
fox5atlanta.com
After 2 weeks, Lawrenceville school zone speed cameras catch thousands of drivers speeding
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - On the streets of Lawrenceville, drivers have a need for speed. "People are in a hurry everywhere they go today," said Tony Holcomb. Those "lead feet" led police to add speed cameras in school zones. Holcomb knows the problem very well; he lives near Winn Holt Elementary.
College Park breaks ground on new pedestrian bridge and trail
ATLANTA — The City of College Park had a ground-breaking ceremony to commence construction on the recently awarded Gateway Pedestrian Bridge and Trail project. Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship had the honor of helping the City of College Park kick off the major project on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
After year-long pause, toll lane project back on track for GA 400
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — It has been a year since the Georgia Department of Transportation rejected a bid for the Georgia 400 toll project, but now it is back on track. The project calls for two toll lanes in each direction on GA 400, from the North Springs MARTA station in north Fulton County to McGinnis Ferry Rd.
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
Clayton County Police ask public for help finding missing 15-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old. Franky Lopez was last seen Saturday at the 7900-block of Stanebrook Drive in Jonesboro, leaving around 10 a.m. in a white GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway, according to the police department.
'Pedestrian scramble' installed at rainbow crosswalks in Midtown
ATLANTA — Pedestrians can now walk from all corners at the same time on Midtown's rainbow crosswalk at 10th and Piedmont Avenue. The change came on Monday after the neighborhood said city transportation crews installed the new "pedestrian scramble," or diagonal crossing, as part of their Midtown Connection Plan.
Subway where worker was killed over too much mayo on sandwich to reopen with new security protocols
ATLANTA — Months after police say a customer shot two employees for putting too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, the downtown Atlanta Subway where the shooting occurred is getting ready to reopen. In June, two employees were shot at the Subway restaurant on Northside Drive, leaving 26-year-old Brittany Macon...
fox5atlanta.com
Kia vehicles being targeted by thieves in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Teenagers who are not even legally able to drive, steal cars and go on joyrides. This is not brand new, but with the advent of cell phones and social media, the unlawful activity is increasing. The Atlanta police commanders reviewed a lengthy post chronicling some Milwaukee teens who...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
11Alive
