Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents want safety changes to dangerous stretch of Midtown roadway

ATLANTA - Residents say they want to see major changes to a busy stretch of roadway in Midtown after they say accidents are constant. Many say Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park has become a racetrack for careless drivers and is the cause of accidents weekly. Twisted metal, flashing lights and...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized with hate symbol

Atlanta’s renowned rainbow crosswalks – installed in 2017 to honor the LGTBQ+ community – in Midtown were vandalized on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Police are investigating. City crews worked late to wash what was apparently a swastika painted on the crosswalks. “Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew—in the […] The post Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized with hate symbol appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out

ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector

[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'Pedestrian scramble' installed at rainbow crosswalks in Midtown

ATLANTA — Pedestrians can now walk from all corners at the same time on Midtown's rainbow crosswalk at 10th and Piedmont Avenue. The change came on Monday after the neighborhood said city transportation crews installed the new "pedestrian scramble," or diagonal crossing, as part of their Midtown Connection Plan.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kia vehicles being targeted by thieves in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Teenagers who are not even legally able to drive, steal cars and go on joyrides. This is not brand new, but with the advent of cell phones and social media, the unlawful activity is increasing. The Atlanta police commanders reviewed a lengthy post chronicling some Milwaukee teens who...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
