Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
Complex
Juelz Santana Asks Mike Tyson to Explain Awkward 2003 Clip of Him ‘Manhandling’ Rapper
Juelz Santana made an appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, and asked the boxer to help explain an awkward clip from 2003. “I need to pull this up because I got Mike here … I need to justify this,” Santana said at the 35:50 mark of the video above.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
Young Thug and Gunna Speak to Each Other During Hearing, Lawyer Tells Them to Stop Because It’s Being Recorded
UPDATE (Aug. 19):. Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, has offered the following statement in the wake of the rapper being denied bond. "We are totally focused on preparation for our upcoming trial and we remain steadfast in our efforts to defend Mr. Williams against these false allegations," the statement reads.
Angela Means Who Played Felicia on ‘Friday’ Says People Still Tell Her ‘Bye You Dirty B—-’
In a recent interview, actress Angela Means, who portrayed the character Felicia who is memorable for being the butt of a joke in the most infamous line of the 1995 classic Friday, spoke out about how the impact of the role has followed her almost 30 year later. Means sat...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot
Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face
It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
Complex
Lloyd Banks Calls G-Unit’s Beef With The Lox a ‘Beautiful Time,’ Says Today’s Rappers Aren’t ‘Cutthroat’
Lloyd Banks reflected on G-Unit’s past beef with The Lox, fresh off the heels of his brand new album The Course of the Inevitable 2. In an interview with HipHopDX, Banks confirmed that the beef was nothing more than competition between the groups, and it was never that serious. He also explained how rappers today, while still competitive, aren’t quite as “cutthroat” as the older generation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta
With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.
HipHopDX.com
B.o.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Flow During Studio Session
André 3000’s flow keeps even Eminem on his toes. In a recent interview with B High TV, B.o.B recalled Slim Shady’s reaction when he played him his “Play the Guitar” collaboration with the Outkast legend during a studio session. The song features a show-stealing guest...
Complex
Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends
Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
The Game Laughs Off YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Feature Verse Price
The Game has laughed off news that he paid YoungBoy Never Broke Again's hefty price for a feature verse. On Friday (Aug. 19), The Game hopped on Instagram and posted a comment laughing off news that he paid NBA YoungBoy a big bag for a guest verse. "I ain't never...
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Threatens Verzuz Boycott If Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Leave Triller
Styles P will gladly boycott Verzuz if Swizz Beatz and Timbaland split with Triller, the video-sharing social networking service that acquired it in 2021. TMZ spoke with The LOX rapper — who was part of one of the more memorable Verzuz battles against Dipset last August — on Wednesday (August 17) about the legal dispute between the two parties that emerged earlier this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Defends Kanye West Over Selling Yeezy Clothes In Trash Bags
Kanye West is always stirring up some controversy. The most recent cause for backlash comes from Kanye's Yeezy collection at Gap– specifically, how it was presented. Ye's newest additions to his Yeezy Gap collab were being sold in trashbags, a move which many considered to be disrespectful to the homeless, whom West claimed are his muse when it comes to fashion.
