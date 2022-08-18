ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez
Yk Osiris
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"

A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot

Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
Parade

Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face

It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
Complex

Lloyd Banks Calls G-Unit’s Beef With The Lox a ‘Beautiful Time,’ Says Today’s Rappers Aren’t ‘Cutthroat’

Lloyd Banks reflected on G-Unit’s past beef with The Lox, fresh off the heels of his brand new album The Course of the Inevitable 2. In an interview with HipHopDX, Banks confirmed that the beef was nothing more than competition between the groups, and it was never that serious. He also explained how rappers today, while still competitive, aren’t quite as “cutthroat” as the older generation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta

With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.
Complex

Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends

Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
HipHopDX.com

Styles P Threatens Verzuz Boycott If Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Leave Triller

Styles P will gladly boycott Verzuz if Swizz Beatz and Timbaland split with Triller, the video-sharing social networking service that acquired it in 2021. TMZ spoke with The LOX rapper — who was part of one of the more memorable Verzuz battles against Dipset last August — on Wednesday (August 17) about the legal dispute between the two parties that emerged earlier this week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday

At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
hotnewhiphop.com

Akon Defends Kanye West Over Selling Yeezy Clothes In Trash Bags

Kanye West is always stirring up some controversy. The most recent cause for backlash comes from Kanye's Yeezy collection at Gap– specifically, how it was presented. Ye's newest additions to his Yeezy Gap collab were being sold in trashbags, a move which many considered to be disrespectful to the homeless, whom West claimed are his muse when it comes to fashion.
