ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record

While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
PINE BEACH, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview

For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
KEYPORT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Football
Toms River, NJ
Sports
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an earlier accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 84.4. We have a report that one party was unconscious. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#American Football
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Rutgers football players 'spent $450,000 in lavish DoorDash deliveries', paid for by their university and New Jersey taxpayers... with orders including Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, pizza and chicken wings!

Rutgers football players reportedly spent more than $450,000 on DoorDash for meals and other items - on the university's dime - from May 2021 through June of this year, according to an investigation from the Bergen Record. The practice of allowing the players to expense food orders started during the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
jerseybites.com

New NJ Restaurants to Experience this Fall

Cooler temps and back-to-school vibes always get me in the mood for breaking away from the grill and roaming the state for new culinary adventures. Here are some exciting new places to check out as we approach fall. From Fort Lee to AC, and many towns in between, the Garden State has so many new spots to discover. Let us know if you’ve uncovered a new gem we should experience!
BELMAR, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR

We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy