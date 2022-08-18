Read full article on original website
Plan of Succession: 2022 Long Branch High School Football Preview
Coaching changes at the high school level often mean 16 and 17-year-old players learning new systems and new coaching personalities and when the outgoing coach was an institution for nearly half-a-century like Dan George was at Long Branch, the adjustment figures to be especially pronounced. In many ways, however, the...
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview
In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record
While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview
For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel were on the scene of an earlier accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 84.4. We have a report that one party was unconscious. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
Stunning home for sale on ritzy West Point Island, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably 10 or 11 years ago with my then girlfriend's family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
86-Year-Old Woman Goes Airborne, Crashes into Toms River Church
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An 86-year-old woman crashed into St. Justin’s Church in Toms River....
REVEALED: Rutgers football players 'spent $450,000 in lavish DoorDash deliveries', paid for by their university and New Jersey taxpayers... with orders including Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, pizza and chicken wings!
Rutgers football players reportedly spent more than $450,000 on DoorDash for meals and other items - on the university's dime - from May 2021 through June of this year, according to an investigation from the Bergen Record. The practice of allowing the players to expense food orders started during the...
Victim Hospitalized After Hitting High Tension Line On Jersey Shore: Report
One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports. The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said. JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE CHIEF GARY SIMONE JR EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON LOSS OF FORMER FIRE FIGHTER
On behalf of the officers and members of Toms River Fire Department, Company 1 I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of our brother, former company 1 firefighter Brian Pancza (38). Although his tenure was short, Firefighter Pancza served the citizens of Toms River...
Toms River School District Cancels Columbus Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Regional School District has canceled Columbus Day. This...
jerseybites.com
New NJ Restaurants to Experience this Fall
Cooler temps and back-to-school vibes always get me in the mood for breaking away from the grill and roaming the state for new culinary adventures. Here are some exciting new places to check out as we approach fall. From Fort Lee to AC, and many towns in between, the Garden State has so many new spots to discover. Let us know if you’ve uncovered a new gem we should experience!
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR
We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
Monmouth person injured, power grid shut down after contact with high-tension line
A person in Monmouth County was injured Saturday after hitting a high-tension line and was transported to a nearby hospital by a medical evacuation team, police said. The incident occurred at 276 Clinton Ave., a residential address in Eatontown. The borough is about three miles from Long Branch. Jersey Central...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
