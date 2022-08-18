Read full article on original website
ECU football closes camp with final scrimmage
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Big plays on both sides of the ball highlighted East Carolina’s final scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The controlled action, played under overcast skies with temperatures in the 70s, consisted of nearly 80 scripted plays and included all levels of the program’s current depth chart – mostly featuring younger […]
College Football News
East Carolina Pirates Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
East Carolina Pirates Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the East Carolina season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Mike Houston, 3rd year at East Carolina, 14-19 12th year overall, 94-44, 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 7-5, Conference: 5-3 Keys To...
thewashingtondailynews.com
New soccer field almost ready
Jim Kozuch has seen a lot in his time as the Washington High School boys soccer coach. However, as he starts his 17th season on the pitch, he’s hoping to see something new in the next couple of weeks-a permanent home for the Pam Pack soccer teams. The fundraising...
Wilharm throws for 4 touchdowns as Hoggard beats Northside 42-16
Wilmington, N.C. — Hoggard quarterback Hudson Wilharm had an impressive opening night as he led the Vikings to a convincing 42-16 win over Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday. Wilharm completed 20-of-23 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns for Hoggard. Cayden Hollar scored the first points of the game for Hoggard,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pack routs ‘Canes in season opener
Bayboro — The high school varsity football season kicked off shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday night in Bayboro. The season’s initial first down took almost a full quarter. The Washington High School Pam Pack shrugged off the slow start with a strong final three quarters to defeat Pamlico County, 42-12, in a game that was moved up a day because of potential rain Friday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan falls 42-0 at Havelock in football season opener
HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night. The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0). The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1)...
Defending champ Tarboro opens season with convincing win over
Coming off another 1A state championship, Tarboro began its campaign with a strong showing against Rocky Mount, winning 35-7. Usually keen to run the ball, Tarboro opened up the scoring on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Omarion Lewis to Jamarion Dozier. From there, Tarboro stuck with their bread and butter,...
Laurinburg baseball standout Parker Byrd leaves hospital after boating accident, to begin outpatient recovery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was the good news Laurinburg native Parker Byrd and his family and friends had been waiting to hear. Byrd, an incoming freshman at East Carolina University, was discharged Saturday from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville to continue recovering from serious injuries suffered in a July 23 boating accident in […]
Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville
Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
North Carolina Man Scores Massive Lottery Win: 'It's A Game Changer'
A stop by a convenience store led to a huge win for one lucky man in North Carolina.
WITN
‘We thank you all’: Parker Byrd’s mom shares update on son’s condition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of Parker Byrd, the ECU baseball commit who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, shared updates Friday on her son’s condition after yet another surgery. Mitzi Byrd said Friday afternoon via Facebook that his skin and tissue...
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Peggy Ann Rouse
Peggy Ann Rouse, 79, a resident of Washington, NC passed away at her home Monday, August 15, 2022. Friends and family will visit at her home at 203 East Sixth Street in Washington, NC, on Friday August 19, 2022 at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held at Oakdale cemetery in Washington, NC on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00pm. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to assist the Rouse family.
warrenrecord.com
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Schulte named Teacher of Year for BCS
Casey Schulte was named Teacher of the Year for Beaufort County Schools (BCS) on Thursday, August 18. Schulte is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Bath Elementary in Bath. Schulte will be starting her second year at Bath Elementary on Monday, Aug. 29. She has taught for...
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
