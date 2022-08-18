ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
What Mookie Betts told Easton Oliverson ahead of LLWS game vs Nolensville

Mookie Betts hails from Nashville, but his thoughts were with a Utah-based Little Leaguer ahead of Friday's game against Nolensville in the 2022 Little League World Series. Betts, the L.A. Dodgers outfielder who attended Nashville Overton High School, sent words of encouragement Wednesday to Snow Canyon Little League player Easton Oliverson, who was hospitalized after falling off the top bunk in his Pennsylvania dormitory Sunday night.

