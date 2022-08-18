Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying down in the parking lot with a wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man killed in shooting
Winnsboro man killed in shooting
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is asking the public to help locate a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Broad River Road, Sunday morning. According to officers on Aug. 21, a masked suspect entered the 7-eleven with a weapon and threatened to harm an employee. The...
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
WIS-TV
Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive. The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened. LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Naomi Drive single-vehicle collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert as the victim of a collision on Naomi Drive. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Naomi Drive. According to the coroner, Cabrera was...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
WIS-TV
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
I-26 crash in Newberry County kills 1, closes lanes for hours
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on I-26 in Newberry County that shut down several eastbound lanes and at least one on the westbound side has been cleared but took one life late Saturday night. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened...
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper taped were to the...
WIS-TV
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released photos of the car allegedly involved in a shooting on North Main Street. The shooting happened Thursday in the 5100 block of North Main, according to police. Investigators believe the shooting was related to a road rage incident. A woman was...
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
WIS-TV
Motorcyclist dead after fatal collision in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision on SC HWY 269 near Runway Road. Master Trooper Brian Lee said on Aug. 19, around 10:39 p.m. the motorist was traveling south on the highway when the motorist ran off the roadway. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Columbia store shut down as nuisance had 200+ calls since January 2021, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia store has been permanently shut down after being deemed a public nuisance, police said on Tuesday. The department announced that Main's Best, a convenience store located at 2132 Main St. near Elmwood Avenue had been declared a nuisance on Monday through city ordinance and state law.
