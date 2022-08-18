ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

The Magical World of Harry Potter is Coming to Illinois This Fall

Calling all wizards and muggles alike. You're all invited to experience everything Harry Potter at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Magic at Play. Opening November 11 in Chicago (Water Tower Plaza) explore three floors of everything Harry Potter. Kids (and adults) will be able to climb and go on a magical adventure all inspired by the world of Harry Potter. There will be several activities throughout the three floors to discover and explore everything Harry Potter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago Digest

City of Chicago Working to Address and Prevent Gender-Based …. CPS lays out safety plan as school year approaches.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Lewistown, IL
WGN News

A look at the bee exhibit at the Kohl Children’s Museum

GLENVIEW, Ill. — The Kohl Children’s Museum now has a permanent bee exhibit that teaches the next generation how to appreciate them. WGN’s Marcella Raymond made some honey with Willie Pilipauskas beekeeper and owner of Willie’s Honey Company. The museum is trying to raise awareness of the importance of bees especially for future generations — […]
GLENVIEW, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Mental Health#Police#City Kids Camp
WGN TV

Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?

Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?. We can indeed see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, in Chicago, but not very often. Aurorae are visible in Chicago about once every two years, but the sightings are limited by the nighttime glow of city lights. Far from the city, say west of the Fox Valley, aurorae can be spotted more frequently, perhaps three or four times a year. The sun is constantly ejecting charged particles from its upper atmosphere (the corona), creating the solar wind. When that wind strikes the upper atmosphere of the Earth, the ionosphere, aurorae are created. The Earth’s magnetic field deflects the charged particles toward the North and South Polar regions, causing the ionosphere to fluoresce.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Chickpea Salad

I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. Sunday Dinner in partnership with Mariano’s. At the corner of Division St. and California Ave. 5 turn on pepper mill (black peppercorn) Optional (Serve with Shrimp or Hummus) In a medium size bowl add all the ingredients together except chickpea, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich

When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller

CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Bar Harbor Mussels

Pizzeria Portofino – 317 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL. **Boats cruising down the Chicago River can dock at Pizzeria Portofino and order from the signature Marina Menu. This menu includes everything one needs to enjoy a coastal Italian meal, including prosecco, pizzas, and more. **Pizzeria Portofino is open daily...
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy