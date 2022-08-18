Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
The Magical World of Harry Potter is Coming to Illinois This Fall
Calling all wizards and muggles alike. You're all invited to experience everything Harry Potter at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Magic at Play. Opening November 11 in Chicago (Water Tower Plaza) explore three floors of everything Harry Potter. Kids (and adults) will be able to climb and go on a magical adventure all inspired by the world of Harry Potter. There will be several activities throughout the three floors to discover and explore everything Harry Potter.
Chicago Digest
City of Chicago Working to Address and Prevent Gender-Based …. CPS lays out safety plan as school year approaches.
Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest brings together artists in Rogers Park
For more information visit the Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest.
Beautiful Illinois Home Comes with Unexpected Twist in the Basement
We need to talk about this house in Illinois. It's for sale in Lombard for $389,900. It looks like a very nice, suburban home... until you get to the basement, then things get a little wild. If you're a fan of medieval times then you'll love this. Any time I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vintage Vinyl in Evanston still rocking and rollin’ after 43 years
EVANSTON, Ill — We all that one music friend, they’re a musical encyclopedia of the obscure, off-the-beaten-path random band that eventually turned out to be Nirvana. They’ll argue to the death about the importance of Elvis, Bob Dylan, and the Rolling Stones. We’ve seen these friends portrayed...
A look at the bee exhibit at the Kohl Children’s Museum
GLENVIEW, Ill. — The Kohl Children’s Museum now has a permanent bee exhibit that teaches the next generation how to appreciate them. WGN’s Marcella Raymond made some honey with Willie Pilipauskas beekeeper and owner of Willie’s Honey Company. The museum is trying to raise awareness of the importance of bees especially for future generations — […]
Mr. Fix It: College edition — your kids don’t need that much stuff!
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It, Lou Manfredini, shares tips on how to preserve space and be safe when students are using outlets in college. Receptacle outlets are a great way to do that!
Explore city neighborhoods with the Chicago Handshake Passport Challenge
CHICAGO — With 77 different neighborhoods, Chicago has plenty of options in your pursuit to see, taste and experience all that this city has to offer — and the Chicago Handshake Passport Challenge can be a fun way to explore Chicago neighborhoods. The passport is the companion to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?
Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?. We can indeed see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, in Chicago, but not very often. Aurorae are visible in Chicago about once every two years, but the sightings are limited by the nighttime glow of city lights. Far from the city, say west of the Fox Valley, aurorae can be spotted more frequently, perhaps three or four times a year. The sun is constantly ejecting charged particles from its upper atmosphere (the corona), creating the solar wind. When that wind strikes the upper atmosphere of the Earth, the ionosphere, aurorae are created. The Earth’s magnetic field deflects the charged particles toward the North and South Polar regions, causing the ionosphere to fluoresce.
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
In ‘Plane’ Sight: Blue Angels fly around Wrigley Field as Cubs beat Brewers
The planes were around the ballpark during the contest, which has happened a few other times over the years at the Friendly Confines.
Midday Fix: Chickpea Salad
I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. Sunday Dinner in partnership with Mariano’s. At the corner of Division St. and California Ave. 5 turn on pepper mill (black peppercorn) Optional (Serve with Shrimp or Hummus) In a medium size bowl add all the ingredients together except chickpea, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elevated bar food, cocktails, and live music
The Copper Top in Oak Lawn serves up elevated bar food, good drinks, and live music. Joining us now with more is Ryan Eber.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller
CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
Lunchbreak: Bar Harbor Mussels
Pizzeria Portofino – 317 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL. **Boats cruising down the Chicago River can dock at Pizzeria Portofino and order from the signature Marina Menu. This menu includes everything one needs to enjoy a coastal Italian meal, including prosecco, pizzas, and more. **Pizzeria Portofino is open daily...
foxillinois.com
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0