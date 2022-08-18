Allow me to explain to you all the deep mental illness that pervades this article… She is making a plea to the public at large, as if THEY are the ones shooting up gas stations. She is making a plea to gun owners at large, as if they are the ones responsible. Her plea WILL NOT REACH the gang bangers and petty thieves who do this sort of thing with (typically illegally owned) guns. Even if it did reach them, they WILL NOT GIVE A FLYING FIG about it, and will laugh. She (as with most voters and politicians) is an idiot for trying to pin this on the 100 million law abiding gun owners and gun makers. If she wants criminals stopped, then she and you all need to support PUTTING them behind bars in the first place and then KEEPING them there. All of the liberal soft-on-criminals BS is exactly why there are crime and shooting problems; not because dad wants to be able to protect his family.
Stop the catch and release of criminals. They are doing the same things here that the other places are. Get trained and get a gun.
catch and release reason money money and more money if you can afford a attorney and then there likey to get a bond then there just right back out on the streets once again the court system sees them as a way to make profit while we have to worry if we will be caught in there next cross fires they don't care about law bitting citizens we are not the ones making the big bucks that line there pockets it's the criminals that come into there system that some how aways have the money or they are a snitch for the system
