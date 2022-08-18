ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

molegal
3d ago

Allow me to explain to you all the deep mental illness that pervades this article… She is making a plea to the public at large, as if THEY are the ones shooting up gas stations. She is making a plea to gun owners at large, as if they are the ones responsible. Her plea WILL NOT REACH the gang bangers and petty thieves who do this sort of thing with (typically illegally owned) guns. Even if it did reach them, they WILL NOT GIVE A FLYING FIG about it, and will laugh. She (as with most voters and politicians) is an idiot for trying to pin this on the 100 million law abiding gun owners and gun makers. If she wants criminals stopped, then she and you all need to support PUTTING them behind bars in the first place and then KEEPING them there. All of the liberal soft-on-criminals BS is exactly why there are crime and shooting problems; not because dad wants to be able to protect his family.

Jasper
3d ago

Stop the catch and release of criminals. They are doing the same things here that the other places are. Get trained and get a gun.

Pamela Robertson
3d ago

catch and release reason money money and more money if you can afford a attorney and then there likey to get a bond then there just right back out on the streets once again the court system sees them as a way to make profit while we have to worry if we will be caught in there next cross fires they don't care about law bitting citizens we are not the ones making the big bucks that line there pockets it's the criminals that come into there system that some how aways have the money or they are a snitch for the system

KYTV

An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Vehicle thefts on the rise again in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials with the Springfield Police Department said car thefts are on the rise again this summer. “City-wide from July 26 through August 8, we had 70 vehicles stolen in that two-week period,” said Cris Swaters with SPD. “Compared to the two weeks previous to that, which was July 12 through the 25, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Three Springfield churches vandalized in one week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road. “Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway. A staffer who was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Police car rammed, shots fired during chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men were arrested after a police chase with a Springfield Police Department officer. Blake Christopher Basten, 33, of Springfield and Russell Lee Deck, 44, of Springfield were arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 after leading a police officer on a chase through a residential area. According to a probable cause […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Drug search warrant nets 56 grams of meth in Laclede County

The Laclede County Sheriff on Thursday arrested two people after executing a search warrant for drugs. Deputies, with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Lebanon Police Department executed the warrant on Amy Drive in Lebanon. During the search, they found 56 grams of...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Search warrant on Amy Drive

2 people are facing possible charges following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol. On Thursday law enforcement served a search warrant on Amy Drive and reportedly seized nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, several items related to the delivery of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody with charges pending. A 61-year-old man was released at the scene with charges pending.
LEBANON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
KTTS

Early Morning Shooting In Greene County

(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 44 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020. Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

