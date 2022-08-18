ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Bonney Lake-Sumner Little League falls to Honolulu, will still try for World Series win

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

For all but one, it had to happen eventually. The Bonney Lake-Sumner Little League under-12 all stars lost a baseball game for the first time this season, falling to Honolulu 11-1 at in the Little League World Series first round Wednesday evening.

The game got more out of hand for the Pierce County boys with each subsequent inning. After entering the second with a 0-0 tie, Hawaii tacked on two runs. In the third, it added four. BLS could not keep pace, going hitless through the game’s first four innings.

In the top half of the fifth, BLS right fielder Liam Ferguson hit a solo home run, adding a single run to the team’s tally. But in the bottom, Honolulu pressed on and scored until they led 11-1. By the league’s “10-run rule” , BLS was then forced to forfeit. It finished with one run, one hit, and two errors.

The loss makes winning the double-elimination tournament harder but not impossible. Hawaii will advance in the winner’s bracket, and BLS will continue in the elimination bracket. If the Pierce County squad loses again, it will be done for the year. Its next game will come Sunday against an undetermined opponent.

