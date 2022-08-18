Read full article on original website
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials are investigating after a student at a Beaumont high school tested positive for Tuberculosis. On August 22, 2022, the Beaumont Health Department notified Beaumont Independent School District officials about a confirmed Tuberculosis case at West Brook High School, according to a BISD release. Health...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of former criminals gave one Beaumont man a second chance at life. It’s called 'Highways and Hedges'. Their mission is to transform the lives of individuals by teaching others how to overcome the common struggles and hardships of life, according to their website.
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has released a resolution calling for the removal of Native American mascots for schools and athletic teams. The resolution specifically called out the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's use of Native American mascots. In the resolution dated August 22, 2022, the...
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming Beaumont City Council vote could soon cost area community members more monthly. Many Beaumont community members have complained about the quality of the water within the city. Now, those complaints have shifted to the cost as the city pitches a rate hike. The price...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A brave dog has new custom-fitted body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 Hunk has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. All members of the K-9 unit, Mygo, Duc, Chucky, Youp and Hunk, now have life-saving body armor thanks to the donation.
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
PORT NECHES, Texas — The City of Port Neches is looking for a new police chief after Chief Paul Lemoine announced his retirement. Chief Lemoine has served the City of Port Neches for 36 years but has worked in law enforcement for a total of 38 years. "Just honored...
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to get hired to help protect plants in the area in case of emergencies. It's called the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC). They're hiring for open spots at plants in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. You must be 18 years old...
VIDOR, Texas — Staff and students at Vidor High School are mourning the loss of a beloved and "amazing" teacher. Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and was still employed as a teacher when she died, according to Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Communication Deedra LaPray. Newman worked with the district for 10 years.
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Commissioners' Court held a public hearing Tuesday regarding a proposed tax rate, which passed. The tax rate has gone down from .542 to .532. Property taxes from last year's budget will now be raised by $4,396,742 with only $303,618 coming from new...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans and beyond have a chance to share their opinions concerning Interstate 10 thanks to a Texas Department of Transportation survey. To get around Southeast Texas, most drivers usually ride on Interstate 10. Those who drive on major highways are well aware of the issues the road can sometimes have.
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you or a loved one have suffered from hearing loss, access to hearing aids are about to get easier. Over the counter hearing aids will soon make their debut and could hit shelves as soon as mid-October, providing financial relief for millions of Americans. This...
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
JASPER, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man have been formally charged after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an August 20, 2022 newscast.) Colton Wade McInnis, 23, has been charged with possession of controlled substance....
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Ahead of the November 8, 2022 primary elections, a Southeast Texas group is pushing to get more people in the Hispanic community registered to vote in Jefferson County. The Hispanic Proactive Coalition is hosting an event Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the La Plaza Garibaldi...
