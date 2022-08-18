ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
12NewsNow

'If they can do it, I can do it': Beaumont man credits 'Highways and Hedges' non-profit for helping him turn his life around after prison

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of former criminals gave one Beaumont man a second chance at life. It’s called 'Highways and Hedges'. Their mission is to transform the lives of individuals by teaching others how to overcome the common struggles and hardships of life, according to their website.
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
12NewsNow

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 receives new custom-fitted body armor thanks to non-profit organization

BEAUMONT, Texas — A brave dog has new custom-fitted body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 Hunk has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. All members of the K-9 unit, Mygo, Duc, Chucky, Youp and Hunk, now have life-saving body armor thanks to the donation.
12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
