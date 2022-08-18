Rookie Nick Hatfield Leads Group B at MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Presented by Mercury on the St. Lawrence River

Read full article on original website
outdoorsfirst.com
Kurt Mitchell Wins Knockout Round at MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Presented by Mercury on the St. Lawrence River
Delaware Pro Weighs Biggest Bag of the Event to Win Knockout Round, Final 10 Anglers Set for Sunday’s Championship Shootout to Compete for up to $235,000. MASSENA, N.Y. (Aug. 20, 2022) – After an absolute slugfest, with 13 out of 18 anglers weighing in bags over 20 pounds, pro Kurt Mitchell of Milford, Delaware, brought a five-bass limit to the stage Saturday weighing 24 pounds, 8 ounces – the largest bag of the event – to win the Knockout Round and advance to the final day of competition at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury – the Pro Circuit Championship – in Massena, New York.
