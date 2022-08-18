ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Fearless 40: Dollarway Cardinals

By Wess Moore
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECkSU_0hLQdJ7X00

The Dollarway Cardinals have made the playoffs four straight seasons.  Last year they went 5-5.

2022 may be a little tougher for the Cardinals.

They lost a lot of seniors to graduation and will have a young team in 2022.

Dollarway opens the season against Booneville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Booneville, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jackson named Player of the Game in Lumberjack scrimmage against LR Central

Warren junior Treylon Jackson earned Player of the Game honors in the Jacks’ preseason game vs. Little Rock Central held Thursday, August 18, 2022. Jackson featured at tailback, quarterback, and in the Warren secondary. He rushed for 177 yards and scored one touchdown. Jackson also found success through the air, throwing for 74 yards. Defensively he recorded three tackles and one pass defended. Congratulations to Treylon and best of luck next week as Warren travels to Stuttgart.
WARREN, AR
THV11

Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Simmons Bank Arena announced that they will no longer host graduations— a decision that came following a string of gun violence during graduation events in Arkansas last spring. For larger schools and universities, Simmons Bank Arena has typically been the go-to for holding graduation...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain moves in Sunday.

SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dollarway Cardinals#Nexstar Media Inc
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Kyler Anthony Stigger of Stuttgart

Kyler Anthony Stigger, 14, was born on August 25, 2007 to Sarajae Beliew and Anthony Stigger in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He attended Stuttgart Junior High School in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Kyler enjoyed playing in his neighborhood with friends. He was a natural athlete...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

UAPB seeing improvement in graduation rates

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At any college, one of the biggest goals for every student is to walk across the stage with a degree in hand by the end. After years of below-average graduation rates, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has made some improvements. "We're very pleased...
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
HAMPTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up

Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy