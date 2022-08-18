Fearless 40: Dollarway Cardinals
The Dollarway Cardinals have made the playoffs four straight seasons. Last year they went 5-5.
2022 may be a little tougher for the Cardinals.
They lost a lot of seniors to graduation and will have a young team in 2022.
Dollarway opens the season against Booneville.
