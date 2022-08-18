Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Police investigate possible road rage incident in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking into a possible road rage incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call about possible shots fired on Rumford Street in Concord. They said a light-colored Honda civic and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu were involved. No injuries were reported. If you...
WMUR.com
Man sought after attack in Manchester taken into custody, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in connection with a violent assault in Manchester has been arrested, police said Friday. Police had been looking for Drew Fortier, 26, after an attack was reported early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released much information about the attack, but they said Fortier...
UPDATE: Teen dies in apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, NH
New Hampshire State Police were withholding the man's name Saturday night until after family members could be notified.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says
Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
nbcboston.com
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
Three people arrested, two injured in alleged shooting incident in Lawrence, police say
Three people have been arrested while two have been injured in connection to a shooting that happened in the Manchester Street and May Street area of Lawrence, police said. Police did not identify those arrested or the victims. The shooting occurred earlier Friday morning. Police recovered a firearm after the...
nbcboston.com
liveboston617.org
New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
NECN
Possible Drowning in New Hampshire Pond Under Investigation: State Police
A possible drowning in Conner Pond in Ossipee is being investigated by police in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police got a call just before 4 p.m. Saturday for a male kayaker who was found unresponsive in the water, according to a news release from the agency. The man was taken to shore, where CPR was performed, but he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured
A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
Car crashes into home in Topsfield; three injured, building severely damaged
Three people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Topsfield early Saturday morning, officials said. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the town’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Silverbrook Road, Topsfield Fire Deparment said in a news release. There, they found that a small sedan had struck the corner of a home on Lockwood Lane.
nbcboston.com
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
liveboston617.org
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
WCVB
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester
WGME
Wells woman dies in fatal car crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Wells woman was killed in a head-on car crash on Route 4 in Sanford Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a crash on Country Club Route near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. Investigation revealed a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 32-year-old Cody Michaud of...
