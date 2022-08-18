A possible drowning in Conner Pond in Ossipee is being investigated by police in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police got a call just before 4 p.m. Saturday for a male kayaker who was found unresponsive in the water, according to a news release from the agency. The man was taken to shore, where CPR was performed, but he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

OSSIPEE, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO