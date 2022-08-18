Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 arson fire that destroyed Lancaster County barn
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have arrested a third suspect charged with setting a fire that caused more than a half-million dollars worth of damage to a barn last year. Charles J. "C.J." Newswanger, 21, of New Holland, is one of three men charged for their...
wdac.com
New Holland Man Charged With Barn Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY – East Earl Township Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Newswanger of New Holland. He was charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, agricultural vandalism, and causing or risking a catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire in the early morning hours on April 8, 2021. Newswanger was taken into custody on August 20, 2022 and was arraigned. He was unable to post the $25,000 bail and committed to Lancaster County Prison to await further court proceedings.
Officials: Man allegedly stabbed a mother, daughter to death in Pennsylvania
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A man allegedly stabbed a mother and young daughter to death in Pennsylvania on Monday, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Southern Regional Police Department officers and PSP troopers were called out to a house in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday just after 7 p.m.
2 suspects in custody following reported Lancaster County hit-and-run
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported hit-and-run in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). Police took the suspects into custody after a caller reported the possible crime, as well as suspicious persons. They also reported...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
WGAL
Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof in DUI crash posts $200K bail
MIDDLEBURG – The driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant is out of jail. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, on Monday posted the $200,000 bail set following her March 11 arrest. She is awaiting trial. Bail...
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash on Route 422
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Route 422 in Berks County earlier this year has been arrested on multiple charges. Varun Kumar has been booked on charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI, authorities announced Tuesday.
abc27.com
Lancaster man jailed for drug death has post-conviction petition denied
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man who is currently serving a seven to 15-year sentence for providing fentanyl to a Conestoga Township man who fatally overdosed in 2017 had his post-conviction petition denial affirmed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court. According to a release from the Lancaster County District...
Pa. disciplinary board suspends Cumberland attorney for 5 years after he pulled rifle on cops
A Cumberland County attorney has been suspended for five years following a recent disciplinary hearing. Lee Oesterling, 59, has been retroactively suspended back to May 19, 2015, in connection to charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering the welfare of another person, according to a written opinion. The retroactive suspension ended in 2020.
3rd person charged with setting fire that caused a half-million dollars in damage to barn
A 21-year-old man is charged with arson and agricultural vandalism in connection to an April barn fire in Lancaster County, police said. East Earl Township police said Charles J. Newswanger, of New Holland, helped set a barn on fire around 2:25 a.m. April 8, 2021, on the 200 block of Bridgeville Road.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
abc27.com
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech. The incident happened inside a residence on the first block of Firebox Court. The York County coroner reports...
Maryland man arrested after killing 2, injuring 2 others in York County stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing charges after two people were left dead and two others were left injured following a stabbing in Hopewell Township on Monday evening. Keith Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, Maryland, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal...
Questions remain months after death of man with hypothermia in Dauphin County jail
Jamal Crummel, 45, was found dead in a bunk bed in his cold cell in the Dauphin County jail on Jan. 31. After more than six months, county officials released the cause and manner of death rulings to PennLive, and they raise more questions. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick ruled...
abc27.com
Camp Hill Police looking for man who created fraudulent bank account
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Camp Hill are looking for a man who allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account. According to police, on June 8, 2022, a man entered the PNC bank located on South 32nd Street in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. The man opened a bank...
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
