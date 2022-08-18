ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA
wdac.com

New Holland Man Charged With Barn Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY – East Earl Township Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Newswanger of New Holland. He was charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, agricultural vandalism, and causing or risking a catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire in the early morning hours on April 8, 2021. Newswanger was taken into custody on August 20, 2022 and was arraigned. He was unable to post the $25,000 bail and committed to Lancaster County Prison to await further court proceedings.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
HAMBURG, PA
FOX 43

Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville

UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash on Route 422

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Route 422 in Berks County earlier this year has been arrested on multiple charges. Varun Kumar has been booked on charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI, authorities announced Tuesday.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man jailed for drug death has post-conviction petition denied

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man who is currently serving a seven to 15-year sentence for providing fentanyl to a Conestoga Township man who fatally overdosed in 2017 had his post-conviction petition denial affirmed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court. According to a release from the Lancaster County District...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. disciplinary board suspends Cumberland attorney for 5 years after he pulled rifle on cops

A Cumberland County attorney has been suspended for five years following a recent disciplinary hearing. Lee Oesterling, 59, has been retroactively suspended back to May 19, 2015, in connection to charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering the welfare of another person, according to a written opinion. The retroactive suspension ended in 2020.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
MOUNT JOY, PA
WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash

A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

