LANCASTER COUNTY – East Earl Township Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Newswanger of New Holland. He was charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, agricultural vandalism, and causing or risking a catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire in the early morning hours on April 8, 2021. Newswanger was taken into custody on August 20, 2022 and was arraigned. He was unable to post the $25,000 bail and committed to Lancaster County Prison to await further court proceedings.

NEW HOLLAND, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO