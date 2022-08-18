ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 18

Julie Malstrom
2d ago

in other news lebron James just got 97 million for a new contract mean while us are struggling. I never understood why they get paid so much. firefighters get what? vets and mental health clinics what did y'all get? that's right this country only likes ppl who bring them in money.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath

The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Queens, NY
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update

The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing. So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?. According to Jeff Schultz of The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Homer
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves
Larry Brown Sports

Buck Showalter had savage response to Braves’ ice cream reward

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York. The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine, courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Braves to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Designate Deven Marrero, Outright Nick Plummer

The Mets announced to reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday, that infielder Deven Marrero has been designated for assignment. That move paves the way for the activation of infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox yesterday. Additionally, outfielder Nick Plummer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Alek Manoah calls out Gerrit Cole over on-field incident

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was quite dismissive of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole after things became tense between the two teams Sunday. In the fifth inning of New York’s 4-2 win over Toronto, Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Judge seemed to believe there was some intent behind the pitch, as did Cole, who took a few steps onto the field and looked ready to confront Manoah.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
19K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy