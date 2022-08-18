ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians score 6 runs in 8th, rally past Tigers 8-4

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed Rosario and Owen Miller added run-scoring singles in the eighth for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland trailed 4-1 in the sixth and 4-2 entering the eighth.

“It’s the belief we have in each other,” Kwan said. “Guys were just grinding at-bats out, and it’s the luck of baseball, as well.”

Andrew Chafin (0-3) struck out the first three batters in the inning, but tossed a wild pitch that allowed Luke Maile to reach and extend the frame. Cleveland then rattled off five straight hits and had seven consecutive men reach base.

“I went from, ‘Yeah, all right,’ to ‘Well, crap,’ pretty quickly,” Chafin said. “It’s not a nice game and it’s going to get you like that sometimes. That’s baseball for you.”

Rosario greeted Alex Lange with a game-tying infield single that scored Myles Straw, and Ramírez followed with a soft fly that landed in front of left fielder Akil Baddoo. Kwan and Rosario scored to put the Guardians up 6-4.

Cleveland remained one game ahead of Minnesota in the division. Bryan Shaw (6-2) retired one batter for the win.

The Guardians became the first major league team to strikeout three times before scoring six runs in any inning since at least 1961, according to Elias.

“How many times do you hear me say, ‘Keep playing, keep playing,’” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That was kind of the ultimate example. Sometimes, it’s hard for us to win, but it’s always better than losing.”

Willi Castro hit a solo homer and Victor Reyes and Eric Haase had RBI singles for Detroit, which has lost nine of its last 11 games and fired general manager Al Avila last week. Rookie Kerry Carpenter had a sacrifice fly for his fourth RBI in the four-game series.

“It happened fast against a contact team, but obviously we should have been out of that inning,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Castro’s homer in the sixth extended Detroit’s lead to 4-1. All-Star Andrés Giménez scored on a passed ball in the bottom half to pull Cleveland within two.

Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs, and Kwan and Andrés Giménez had two hits apiece.

Left-hander Daniel Norris, who was released by the Cubs on July 22, gave up four hits, walked two, hit three batters and struck out five in his second outing since rejoining the Tigers.

Detroit went in front 2-1 in the fourth, plating two runs to end Cal Quantrill’s 18-inning scoreless streak. Carpenter drove in the first for his fourth RBI in the four-game series and Haase singled home Javier Báez.

Quantrill allowed four runs in six innings, but remained 11-0 in 28 career games in the ballpark.

The Guardians won 10 of 19 games against Detroit this season, evening their all-time series at 1,144-1,144.

UNEXPECTED AID

Hinch credited the Progressive Field scoreboard director with an assist on his successful challenge Tuesday. Guardians catcher Austin Hedges was ruled to have blocked the sliding lane when tagging out Báez, overturning the on-field out call.

“I wouldn’t have considered challenging if they hadn’t shown the replay on the board,” Hinch said. “After I saw it and realized Hedges was blocking the plate, I told (umpire Lance Barksdale) to look at the board. He said he couldn’t, so I said ask New York.”

UNDER THE KNIFE

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to be sidelined into 2023. His season ends after 21 starts with a 7-8 record and 3.52 ERA.

“It’s hard to be optimistic when one of your best players goes in for surgery,” Hinch said. “But when one of the most trusted doctors in the world (Neal ElAttrache) says he expects Tarik to make a perfect recovery, that’s good enough for me.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Austin Meadows (bilateral Achilles strain) was pulled from his third rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo due to ongoing discomfort. Meadows, who has been on the IL since June 17, batted .188 in four games with the Mud Hens.

Guardians: RHP Cody Morris (right back strain) has started twice and earned one save in three appearances on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. Morris has a 1.80 ERA in six total games for the Clippers and Arizona Complex League.

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 3.24 ERA) takes the hill Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Angels at Comerica Park.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA) starts Friday as Cleveland continues its homestand with three games against the White Sox.

The Associated Press

White Sox-Guardians rained out, makeup game on Sept. 15

CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their Sunday game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain. No precipitation fell for more than three hours before the game was called following a delay of 2 hours, 56 minutes. Play never began as the groundskeepers kept the tarp on the infield from Saturday night. It was the Guardians’ 12th postponement this season, 10 of them at home. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders. Four of Chicago’s five postponements in 2022 have been against Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by his home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. José Urquidy won his 12th game for the AL-leading Astros. Houston, which began the game with the AL’s best road winning percentage at .585, went 3-4 on its road trip, marking the first time this season the Astros didn’t post a .500 record or better away from home. But they avoided getting swept. The only time they’ve been swept on the road this season came July 25-27 at Oakland. The Braves started Ozuna in left field, and the embattled left fielder was booed each time he came to the plate after getting charged for DUI early Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Angels' Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus. Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning. Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game. The four-inning outing marked Ohtani’s shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31. The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-17) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings — his sixth loss without a win dating back to July 9.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games, going 9 for 21 (.429), since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season. “I think he has a very simple approach, and he sticks with it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Doesn’t try to do too much. Kind of takes what the pitcher gives. If you’re going to work away, he’ll beat you away. If you’re going to come inside, he can pull balls. Just a really good hitter that’s seeing the ball well.” The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Semien, Lowe homer; Arihara shines as Rangers beat Twins 7-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Semien drove in three runs. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors. The Rangers won for the third time in four games following a week of dramatic changes. The team fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels was fired on Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi and John Schreiber used their sliders without throwing a pitch. The Boston Red Sox pitchers grabbed their hunks of flattened cardboard and took flight for the traditional slide down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde hit the hill and raced head-to-head against his 14-year-old son in the cardboard challenge. “I wasn’t sure,” Hyde said with a laugh. “But once I saw people going down, I wanted to try it. You never know when you’re going to be back.” Oh, and Hyde won the father-son competition.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Rays' Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness. The 21-year-old Franco will return to St. Petersburg, Florida for additional treatment. There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Rodriguez returns, helps Tigers to 4-0 win over Angels

DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings in his return to the Tigers, helping Detroit to a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. “That’s the best result I could have gotten,” he said. “I came back and I helped us win a game. I wasn’t nervous, because I had some games in the minors. As soon I threw the first pitch, I was ready to go.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Keston Hiura homers twice as Brewers beat Cubs 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — With every big swing, Keston Hiura is making an argument for more playing time with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their weekend series. Rowdy Tellez also connected and Willy Adames hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly for Milwaukee, which had dropped three of four. The Brewers blew three one-run leads during a 6-5 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings on Saturday. “When you’re losing and losing tough ones, it’s good to get off with a win, especially before a long flight,” reliever Brent Suter said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Sagging Yankees win for just 10th time in 30 games, top Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto. “No secret what we’re going through,” manager Aaron Boone said. “That was a big blow in an important game.” After New York’s frustrations reached the point of ace Gerrit Cole punching the dugout roof twice and Boone pounding his hand on the podium during a postgame news conference Saturday, the Yankees’ only qualms were with Toronto starter Alek Manoah.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Fraley tallies 3 RBIs, scores 4 times; Reds top Pirates 9-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley had three RBIs and scored four times to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson (3-10) 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four plate appearances, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth. “He is locked in,” Reds manager David Bell said of Fraley. “You can see he has a really good approach at the plate. Great idea of the strike zone.”” Cincinnati took two of three from Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of 10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Bennett holds on and beats Carr to capture US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — A tough road led to the sweetest finish for Sam Bennett in the U.S. Amateur. Even with so many top stars who either didn’t qualify or got knocked out in the opening round, Bennett had to face the rest of the best, match after match, to get to the championship match Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club. The Texas A&M senior finished the job to win the biggest tournament of his lie. Bennett, the No. 3 player in the world amateur ranking, took a 3-up lead at lunch, expanded the lead to 5 holes and then had to hold off Georgia Southern senior Ben Carr, winning 2 up.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Associated Press

Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opened the tournament at 152 before upsetting five seeded players and four in the top 10, including Rafael Nadal. The Croatia native entered the tournament on a protected injury ranking. The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, from Greece, was trying to become the first man this season to win championships on all three surfaces — hard court, grass and clay. He has won a tour-high 46 matches this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

