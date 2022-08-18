ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1LfJ_0hLQcA8n00

Cleveland Browns will see a familiar face in Baker Mayfield to start the season.

The Cleveland Browns will be tasked with facing off against their former No. 1 overall pick during the first week of the NFL season. According to a report , Baker Mayfield is expected to get the start against the Browns.

It is only the second week of the preseason, but Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been battling it out since Mayfield arrived. Darnold is set to serve as the backup with Mayfield starting. Both players are playing on fifth-year contracts that are fully guaranteed.

It won’t be Mayfield against Deshaun Watson, instead it will be Jacoby Brissett. Surely Mayfield will have some extra motivation against the Browns, the game is in the south too. Browns will have their work cut out for them with an improved Panthers team, but will likely still be the road favorites.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
Akron Beacon Journal

Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season

BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Kareem Hunt#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest#Waive Wr Travell#The Projected Trade Value#Camp Talking Settlement#Next Rookie K Cade
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/21/22)

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes, and the story of the day is whether the Browns and Eagles are planning a trade. Ever since the picture surfaced of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni talking with Kareem Hunt at practice, the rumor mill has been in high gear that in addition to sharing practice time, these two teams are talking about a trade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jed York: We’re happy to keep Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster . . . for now. The 49ers gave the quarterback the opportunity to find a trade partner, and crickets have followed. Garoppolo is working out on his own at the team facility as he bides his time waiting for his next opportunity.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Release Super Bowl LVI Starter: Fans React

Just a few months ago, tight end Kendall Blanton turned his dreams into a reality. Blanton was the Los Angeles Rams' starting tight end in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, life comes at you fast in the National Football League. The Rams announced this Saturday afternoon that they are waiving tight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy