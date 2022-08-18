ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Chaos-filled Nets downgraded as NBA schedule headliners

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The NBA released its 2022-23 schedule — and revealed it has relegated the Nets.

Coming off a disappointing season and disrupted by Kevin Durant’s trade demand, the Nets are conspicuously absent from the marquee Christmas Day slate for the first time since 2020, and their nationally televised appearances have been cut in half.

No longer a headliner

The Nets were featured 26 times last season on ABC, ESPN and TNT, but this season, that number has been slashed to just 13. And because decision-makers clearly are not convinced that Durant will be leading a star-studded roster or that the Nets will be legitimate championship contenders, they’ll go from five ABC games to one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b60qF_0hLQc8Sa00
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Getty Images

By comparison to the Nets’ 13 national TV appearances, Stephen Curry and the defending champion Warriors will have 18. The NBA finalist Celtics — who swept the Nets in the first round — are tied with LeBron James and the Lakers with 16 national TV games.

It’s the latest proof — as if anybody needed more — that the Nets are no longer a guaranteed national draw, until further notice. They have just the lone ABC appearance, with seven games on ESPN, five more on TNT and 10 on NBA TV. Their single ABC appearance will be Saturday Jan. 28 versus the Knicks during the NBA’s new Rivalry Week.

Here are some more takeaways from the Nets’ schedule:

Back to the Bay

The Jan. 22 game at Golden State would presumably be Durant’s first game in front of Warriors fans since he left for Brooklyn in June 2019, but it currently is not slated to be on national television. If Durant isn’t traded before then and is still a Net, the game could always be picked up later.

Speaking of backs …

After trading away James Harden to get Ben Simmons, the young All-Star still hasn’t played for the Nets, thanks to a back injury that required surgery. He’s finally on pace to make his long-delayed Nets debut on Oct. 19 against New Orleans and Zion Williamson, who also missed all of last season.

It would be the first time Durant, Simmons and Kyrie Irving all take the court together.

Turnpike rivalry

As it stands, barring a Durant deal — and possibly even with one — the most-anticipated return might be Simmons’ first game back at Philadelphia, on Nov. 22. The game will be on TNT. There was plenty of venom and vitriol when the 76ers hosted the Nets last season, and Simmons wasn’t even playing, he was in street clothes because of his back injury.

The Nets — who traded Harden for Simmons at the trade deadline last season — will host the former MVP on Feb. 11 on NBA TV.

Travel

The Nets have a hefty 14 back-to-backs this season, but at least won’t have to deal with one of those arduous circus trips. Their two longest road swings will each span a workable five games: the first starting Jan. 17 in San Antonio and ending Jan. 25 at Philadelphia, and the second from March 7 at Houston to March 14 at Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins' winners and losers in 15-13 loss vs. Raiders

In their second preseason matchup, their first at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 15-13. Mike McDaniel’s team, using a majority of their starters for at least a couple of series, was unable to pull out a victory against the Raiders, who left more than 30 players back home before making the trip to Miami Gardens.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy