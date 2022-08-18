Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Related
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying down in the parking lot with a wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper taped were to the...
One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
wach.com
Local apartment complex giving residents short eviction notice
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Friday morning residents at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes awoke to find eviction notices taped to their front doors. The notice states a mandatory evacuation requires residents to move out of their apartments in three days. WACH Fox News was at the complex on Saturday, but was...
WIS-TV
LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is asking the public to help locate a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Broad River Road, Sunday morning. According to officers on Aug. 21, a masked suspect entered the 7-eleven with a weapon and threatened to harm an employee. The...
WIS-TV
Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive. The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened. LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
I-26 crash in Newberry County kills 1, closes lanes for hours
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on I-26 in Newberry County that shut down several eastbound lanes and at least one on the westbound side has been cleared but took one life late Saturday night. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened...
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Naomi Drive single-vehicle collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert as the victim of a collision on Naomi Drive. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Naomi Drive. According to the coroner, Cabrera was...
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
One injured in North Main Street shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are gathering evidence following an apparent shooting on Thursday evening. According to an initial statement from the department, police were called to the 5100 block of North Main Street around 6 p.m. Police said they arrived to find a female victim with an injury to the lower body. Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
Comments / 2