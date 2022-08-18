A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO