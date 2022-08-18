ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

FOX 2

Collinsville water main break fixed, boil order remains

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The water main break in Collinsville, Illinois has been fixed, but the boil order remains in place Friday morning. Crews replaced the broken water main which provides water for the entire city. The water is flowing again, but people must still boil water until tests confirm it’s safe. The all-clear could come […]
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Lima News

Murals help kick up interest in Route 66 towns

Edwardsville has a historic theater, Collinsville a giant catsup bottle and East St. Louis its jazz, all Americana from the glory days of Route 66. Now a series of 12 outdoor murals will link some Southern Illinois towns along the Mother Road. Tapping into history, kitsch and modern points of pride, the public artwork is being called the Route 66 Mural Art Trail.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Centralia, IL
kfmo.com

Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions

(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
PERRYVILLE, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 20th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Centralia man for alleged theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Zachery Hodge of East 3rd was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 37-year-old Justin Dejaynes of South Ruth in Irvington was arrested on...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

Warehouse in Madison, Ill. still burning

MADISON, Ill. – The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning. This is more than a week after it started. From Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX, you can see smoke from smoldering debris. It’s been like this since the fire eight days ago. Since then firefighters...
MADISON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Balloon Fest off to a good start

Good weather has allowed the first two flights and the first glow of Centralia Balloon Fest ’22 to go off as scheduled. A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 filled Foundation Park on Friday night to watch the first lift-off and the glow that followed. Centralia Chamber of Commerce...
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton market thriving in first year

Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
EAST ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Bodies of Two Workers Recovered From Residential Construction Site

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street were recovered Friday, August 19. He said the two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022

A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/22 – Barbara Ann Stalls

Barbara Ann Stalls, age 76, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 21, 1945, the daughter of James and Eleanor Wilson in Leesville, Louisiana. She married Geoffery Stalls on June 26, 2006, in Centralia and he survives her in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL

