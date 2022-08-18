Read full article on original website
Related
D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville High School
The Dare Car-Truck-Motorcycle show returns for its 30th year as a fundraiser for the Edwardsville Police Department's D.A.R.E program.
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.
Collinsville water main break fixed, boil order remains
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The water main break in Collinsville, Illinois has been fixed, but the boil order remains in place Friday morning. Crews replaced the broken water main which provides water for the entire city. The water is flowing again, but people must still boil water until tests confirm it’s safe. The all-clear could come […]
Lima News
Murals help kick up interest in Route 66 towns
Edwardsville has a historic theater, Collinsville a giant catsup bottle and East St. Louis its jazz, all Americana from the glory days of Route 66. Now a series of 12 outdoor murals will link some Southern Illinois towns along the Mother Road. Tapping into history, kitsch and modern points of pride, the public artwork is being called the Route 66 Mural Art Trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfmo.com
Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions
(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order issued for a number of streets in Centralia
The entire East side of Wamac from Illinois Central Tracks, South and East to City Limits.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 20th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Centralia man for alleged theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Zachery Hodge of East 3rd was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 37-year-old Justin Dejaynes of South Ruth in Irvington was arrested on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Silver Creek Saloon for only $25
St. LOUIS — Burgers, wraps chopped salad and wait until you taste the Sweet Bubba Sauce. Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $ 50 gift certificate for $25 to the Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville, Illinois.
Warehouse in Madison, Ill. still burning
MADISON, Ill. – The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning. This is more than a week after it started. From Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX, you can see smoke from smoldering debris. It’s been like this since the fire eight days ago. Since then firefighters...
southernillinoisnow.com
Balloon Fest off to a good start
Good weather has allowed the first two flights and the first glow of Centralia Balloon Fest ’22 to go off as scheduled. A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 filled Foundation Park on Friday night to watch the first lift-off and the glow that followed. Centralia Chamber of Commerce...
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Bus driver shortage, delays cause bumpy start to school year in Granite City
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Wednesday was the first day of school for the Granite City Community Unit School District #9. The district switched to a new bus service provider, First Student, after a year of problems with a bus driver shortage. But the district faced a driver shortage yet again, and there were other complications.
advantagenews.com
East Alton market thriving in first year
Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
edglentoday.com
Bodies of Two Workers Recovered From Residential Construction Site
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street were recovered Friday, August 19. He said the two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to...
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022
A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/22 – Barbara Ann Stalls
Barbara Ann Stalls, age 76, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 21, 1945, the daughter of James and Eleanor Wilson in Leesville, Louisiana. She married Geoffery Stalls on June 26, 2006, in Centralia and he survives her in Centralia.
Comments / 0