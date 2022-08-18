ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – August 18

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Thursday’s papers focus on inflation and the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather on his mobility scooter.

The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times report Britain is suffering the worst inflation crisis of any G7 country after consumer prices surged to 10.1% in the year to July – the biggest leap since 1982.

The i and Daily Express add that the cost-of-living crisis is predicted to deepen with economists warning interest rates could rise to 4% by January.

Staying on the cost-of-living crisis, The Guardian splashes with a new study which found 45 million people will be plunged into fuel poverty this winter.

The Daily Star reacts to comments made by Tory contender Liz Truss in a leaked audio recording from 2017 in which she said British workers need to produce “more graft” by calling it “hypocrisy”, noting that the “wannabe PM… remains tight-lipped about the 13 weeks’ holiday” MPs are entitled to.

Elsewhere, Metro and Daily Mail lead with the stabbing death of pensioner and charity fundraiser Thomas O’Halloran, 87, on his mobility scooter in west London.

The Times reports tens of thousands of teenagers are expected to miss out on their first-choice university as the “most disrupted school leavers since the Second World War” receive their exam results on Thursday.

“Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe – worth £15 billion – wants to buy Man Utd,” The Sun writes.

Staying at Old Trafford, where the Daily Mirror says striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after “angrily smashing an autistic boy’s phone to the floor”.

newschain

Belfast barber urges those receiving GCSE results to aim for the sky

A young barber from Belfast who has trimmed tresses across the world – including those of Manchester United football players – has urged GCSE students to aim for the sky. Mark Hawthorne, 21, from the Shankill area, is currently working in Melbourne with ambitions set up his own brand in Belfast as well as mentor young people.
HAIR CARE
newschain

Vaping retailer VPZ eyes 10 openings in expansion plan

The UK’s largest vaping retailer VPZ has revealed plans to open 10 more stores by the end of the year. It comes as the business called for the UK Government to introduce tighter controls and licensing for selling vaping products. The business will increase its portfolio to 160 sites...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

Stamp duty rebate could pay for greener homes, says think tank

Homebuyers should get a 50% stamp duty rebate if they install heat pumps and other energy efficiency measures to help the UK reach net zero, a think tank has said. Centre-right think tank Onward said the rebate would “take advantage of the ‘moment of change’ when someone moves house” and help overcome the barriers to insulating Britain’s leaky homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Almost a quarter of a million fewer top GCSE grades predicted as exams return

Top grades awarded to this year’s GCSE students will fall, with more pupils failing and a slight narrowing of the girls’ lead over boys, an education expert has suggested. In line with the move back towards pre-pandemic grading, there could be some 230,000 fewer top grades in the UK compared with 2021, but 230,000 more than 2019, Professor Alan Smithers predicted.
EDUCATION
newschain

Scrap vanity projects and reinvest spare cash in staff, universities told

Universities must scrap plans to spend big on “needless vanity projects” and instead invest money in their staff amid the soaring cost of living, a union has insisted. The University and College Union (UCU) vowed to ballot next month for industrial action which it said could see “significant disruption” across the whole sector if negotiations fail.
COLLEGES
newschain

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Blackpool return and themed week for BBC centenary

Strictly Come Dancing will celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week and the flagship entertainment series will also return to Blackpool after a two-year absence, it has been revealed. The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen...
TV SHOWS
newschain

GPs to prescribe walking and cycling in new trial to improve mental wellbeing

GPs will start prescribing walking and cycling as part of a nationwide trial to help improve mental and physical wellbeing and tackle health disparities across the UK. The Department for Transport announced on Monday that £12.7 million has been given to 11 local authorities to fund pilot social prescriptions as well as projects like adult cycle training, walking groups and free bike loans.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

How police investigations to find missing nurse Owami Davies have unfolded

Police are continuing to search for 24-year-old student nurse Owami Davies, who vanished six weeks ago. Since her disappearance on July 4, detectives have transferred the investigation from Essex Police to Scotland Yard, arrested five people, and issued multiple appeals for information. Ms Davies has still not been found. Here...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Kylian Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal as PSG put seven past Lille

Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as Paris St Germain destroyed Lille 7-1 to extend their 100 per cent start to the season. PSG’s biggest victory against Lille, who seized their French crown in 2020-21, confirms their place at the top of the table after scoring 16 goals in their opening three wins of their title defence.
SOCCER
newschain

Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round

Patrick Cantlay made a successful defence of his BMW Championship title after a hard-fought final round in Delaware. Cantlay birdied the 17th after his drive bounced over a fairway bunker and although he did find sand on the 18th, the world number four safely reached the green and lipped out from long range for another birdie.
GOLF
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
newschain

Fabinho hopes Man City soon suffer similar downturn to struggling rivals United

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits their rivalry with Manchester United means it is difficult not to take some pleasure from their recent struggles – he just wishes Manchester City would experience similar troubles. Monday’s opponents have lost their opening two matches and head into the Old Trafford encounter against their...
PREMIER LEAGUE

