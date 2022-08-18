Read full article on original website
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back in response to 'defund the police' question
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently went on the offensive when a reporter questioned if there’s been an effort to defund the police. The question was about Sen. John Whitmire, who claimed the county is spending less on police and more on outside programs.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
iheart.com
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Port Arthur News
POLICE: DWI suspect tells authorities he’s heading to “party further down the highway”
A man who crashed his vehicle in June while he was reportedly impaired told law enforcement he was driving from Houston to “a party further down the highway,” according to court documents. A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the single vehicle crash...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Constable Deputy in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 16, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23500 block of Cimber Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved refused to comply with the deputy's commands and struck him in the face multiple times. After a brief...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community's Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
3-year-old girl found safe, AMBER Alert no longer in effect
HOUSTON — The AMBER Alert issued for a missing Houston girl was canceled Sunday afternoon after authorities said she was found. Houston police said Lincy Guitry was found safe and Holman Hernandez was taken into custody. Police need your help locating a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen...
13 Investigates confirms FBI searches home of restaurateur
Our 13 Investigates team confirmed the FBI searched a Houston high rise for information related to a federal bribery case involving a city official.
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
fox26houston.com
Longtime residents at Houston apartment complex feel new ownership is trying to push them out
WEBSTER, Texas - Longtime residents at one Houston apartment complex spoke with FOX 26 exclusively, saying new ownership is trying to push them out. "It seems like she’s trying to kick us out, and not explain anything to us," says Vikkie Kiddy, resident of the Pine Arbor Apartments for 25 years.
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Man shot multiple times after leaving bar with wife in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times leaving a bar, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Telephone Road just south of Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Police said they were responding to the shooting and...
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
