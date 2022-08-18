Read full article on original website
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
‘I Got Chills, They’re Multiplying” – Nostalgia At The Drive-In This Weekend in Hyde Park
If there's one thing we are especially good at here in the Hudson Valley, is reminiscing about all of the amazing memories we had growing up in this area. A few months back we took a serious trip down memory lane, digging up the good ol' days of Hudson Valley birthday party locations, many of which don't exist anymore. Back in February, we took our best shot at a top 9 list of Hudson Valley hotspots that aren't around anymore (and what they currently are).
Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop
The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
Entertainment Update for DC Fair in Rhinebeck, New York
Earlier this week we helped the Dutchess County Fair get the word out that their opening night grandstand show scheduled to be Darci Lynne had to be scratched due to a scheduling conflict. When the fair made the announcement they assured all of us attending the fair on Tuesday that...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals
There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley
Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
Al Roker’s Car Dies Outside of Hudson Valley Restaurant
With the current political climate I think it is safe to say that journalists don't get a lot of love these days. However, Al Roker seems to be one television personality that is beloved. Maybe it is because he is the weather man?. Roker has been with NBC for over...
Cutest Family Outing: 3 Generations of Beavers Play in Orange County
It was a real-life Disney movie in Orange County, NY this week. A beaver family took their kids out on the lake for some fun and food, and luckily local nature photographer Amy Comerford was there to capture the magic. Beavers in Orange County, NY. One of the sweetest details...
Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous
I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this Fall
The newest Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience Attraction Will Enchant and Delight Visitors of All Ages. Get ready to experience the ultimate magical enchanting adventure this fall when Harry Potter: Forbidden Forest Experience amazes visitors of all ages this October! Visitors will come face-to-face with magical animatronic characters and try their hand at casting spells on them; while walking through the dark woods with colorful lights and sound in plain sight right in the center of the action! It all takes place at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY; right off the Taconic Parkway. All ages are welcome! Various sessions open daily. The duration of the event is approximately 60-90 minutes long. The walking trail itself takes approximately 45-75 minutes to complete from start to finish! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Check out the video here from their Facebook page:
Popular Poughkeepsie Brewery Celebrating Anniversary This Weekend
King's Court Brewing Company will celebrate its anniversary with a big event on Saturday, Aug. 20. King's Court Brewing Company opened its doors at 40 Cannon St. in the old King's Court Hotel in the city of Poughkeepsie back in 2018, becoming Poughkeepsie's newest craft brewery. Starting with only 4 beers on tap and a lot of ambition, the brewery made it through a Global Pandemic and has thrived.
Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed
A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
