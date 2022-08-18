Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
wvtm13.com
Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a scrapyard in north Birmingham Saturday. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters were working in defensive mode. A huge...
wbrc.com
Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Australian Shepherd named Moma is very happy to be back with her owner. She had a pretty scary car ride from Avondale all the way to Tuscaloosa after someone stole her owner’s car while she was still inside of it. Moma’s owner, Ellen Berryhill...
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
wvtm13.com
wbrc.com
Life is a Picnic!
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A few months ago, we introduced you to a place called Destination Resorts near Lake Martin where they specialize in something called Glamping. But if you don’t have time for a whole glamorous camping experience now, you can still enjoy a couple of hours of luxury with U Pic Nic.
Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured following a small plane crash in Tuscaloosa County Saturday. According to the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District, the crash happened off of Wint Dunn Road near Wiley. CBS 42 is working to gather additional details at this time and will be updating this story as more […]
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
wbrc.com
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
wbrc.com
Coping tips for empty nesters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our kids are back to school, which may be welcome relief for you, but can also be a hard transition for others. We spoke with a dad who just became an empty nester a few days ago, and an expert who’s offering some ways to cope.
wbrc.com
Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A soggy Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain and thunderstorms have increased in coverage across central Alabama this evening, making for a soaking Saturday night. Activity should begin to fade away after midnight but drive carefully if you have to be out on the roads tonight. The main threat with tonight’s storms will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding and cloud-to-ground lightning. Showers should become more isolated overnight under a mostly cloudy with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas of fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The unsettled weather pattern will keep rain coverage around 60-70% for Sunday as well. Not everyone will end up hearing thunder, but if you do hear thunder roar, go indoors! Though some peeks of sunshine will be possible, a mostly cloudy sky and the possibility of rain will keep highs down in the mid 80s again. Just like today, storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and intense lightning.
1 killed in west Jefferson County house fire
Fire swept through a Jefferson County home Thursday, leaving one person dead. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon to a report of a house fire in the Docena community. Once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered the fatality victim inside the house. The victim was pronounced dead...
wbrc.com
Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call, now the Shelby County Dispatch Services will answer your call. It’s all about improving response time and during an emergency situation we all know, time is of the essence. Alabaster...
wbrc.com
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized. In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week. Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at...
