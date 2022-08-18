ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Young adults discuss impacts of police violence at poetry event

By Kyle Kuhns
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens gathered in the Wealthy Street Theater on Wednesday to hear stories from young adults as they talked about their experiences with the impact of police violence.

The Disruptive Dialogue Youth Poetic Performance and Panel Discussion was presented by the Diatribe . Students shared memorable responses to police violence, followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

One of the organizers said the event was an open space for young adults to share their emotions and create meaningful dialogue.

“We are here to amplify youth voice, make space for them to share and express about things that they see in the society, they’re literally documenting history from their point of view, from their scope,” Grand Rapids Poet Laureate Ericka ‘Kyd Kane’ Thompson said. “These kids have not been censored, they’ve been given space to speak openly and organically about whatever their experiences are.”

All funds raised during the event will go to the family of Patrick Lyoya .

