Hamilton County, TN

WTVCFOX

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement

Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Cohutta Police searching for missing elderly woman

COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing elderly woman. The Cohutta Police Department says Brenda K. Smith, age 69, has been entered as missing by their agency. Cohutta Police say Smith was last seen at her residence on Cleveland Highway between Farrar Road and Mt....
COHUTTA, GA
WDEF

Firefighters Respond to Smoke at Gas Station

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Several fire departments in Dade County responded to the Circle K gas station Saturday morning at Highway 11 and Highway 136. The power was out, and smoke was coming from the building. Trenton-Dade County firefighters say the A/C unit is to blame. The power outage...
DADE COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, August 19th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile for making a school shooting threat at Ooltewah High School Wednesday. A release said that the suspect wrote the threat on a bathroom stall...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 23

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 23. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kosha Cosey – Possession Meth, Possession MDMA, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession Firearm. Mia Cunningham – Violation Conditions of Release/Capias. James Gouge – Drug...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WAAY-TV

Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
RAINSVILLE, AL

