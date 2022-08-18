Read full article on original website
Join the Chattanooga Police Department in donating blood this September
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the blood drive will be held in front of the Police Service Center on Amnicola. This event will he held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3410 Amnicola Hwy, Police Service Center. To make an...
WTVC
Bradley Co man suing deputy, says he unleashed K9 Joker and caused him 'serious injury'
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is suing a Bradley County deputy after he alleges that the deputy unleashed K9 Joker and caused him serious injury, according to a lawsuit. Joker was inured in September of 2021 during the arrest of 6 juveniles. BCSO confirms this is the K9 in the lawsuit.
She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring
CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer. Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy. Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday,...
WTVCFOX
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
abc17news.com
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they ‘misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,’ chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they “misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,” according to a police department press release. Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney’s Office...
Suspect on the run after pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Monroe County
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is on the run following a pursuit on I-75 in Monroe County. Thursday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at mile marker 45 on I-75 for a traffic violation. According to THP, the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling North on […]
WTVC
Road Rage in Chattanooga gets dangerous: Security footage shows aftermath of incident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A road rage incident turned dangerous for one Chattanooga woman who says a driver followed her claiming she cut him off. "I know where you live," says the man in the video. The woman says she was driving with her son yesterday on highway 27, when...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement
Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
Fire damages house on Wheeler Avenue, no injuries reported
Chattanooga, TN – CFD officials said this incident occurred right before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened in the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews were on the scene within moments of Hamilton County 911...
WTVCFOX
Cohutta Police searching for missing elderly woman
COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing elderly woman. The Cohutta Police Department says Brenda K. Smith, age 69, has been entered as missing by their agency. Cohutta Police say Smith was last seen at her residence on Cleveland Highway between Farrar Road and Mt....
Chattanooga Fire Department responds to residential structure fire on Fisk Avenue
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It happened in the 6000 block of Fisk Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The responding crews saw heavy fire and smoke...
WDEF
Firefighters Respond to Smoke at Gas Station
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Several fire departments in Dade County responded to the Circle K gas station Saturday morning at Highway 11 and Highway 136. The power was out, and smoke was coming from the building. Trenton-Dade County firefighters say the A/C unit is to blame. The power outage...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Friday, August 19th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile for making a school shooting threat at Ooltewah High School Wednesday. A release said that the suspect wrote the threat on a bathroom stall...
WTVCFOX
2 years later, Marion Co family still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Marion county man went out with his friends and never made it back home, two years later the family is still seeking answers. “Josh was just really a fun loving kid,” says Day. Cindy Day cherishes the memories she has with her son...
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
wvlt.tv
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 23
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 23. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kosha Cosey – Possession Meth, Possession MDMA, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession Firearm. Mia Cunningham – Violation Conditions of Release/Capias. James Gouge – Drug...
New Mississippi cat cafe — The Twisted Whisker — is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
WAAY-TV
Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama
The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping of a child who missed the bus after school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun police said a child younger than 18 missed the bus Monday afternoon on Wall Street....
