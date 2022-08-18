Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Injured ATV Rider Rescued Near Kahiltna Glacier On Saturday
The Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued an all-terrain vehicle rider on Saturday near Kahiltna Glacier in the Alaska Range. In a National Guard press release, a member of the rider’s party used a satellite-communication device to notify the Alaska State Troopers, who requested assistance from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center. The 176th Wing launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II fixed-wing aircraft, both of which had pararescuemen on board.
Governor Signs Donations/Gifts For DOT Signage Bill
Governor Mike Dunleavy signed a piece of legislation into law providing a new avenue for funding the state’s signage. The bill allows the state to accept donations from groups or individuals who wish to commemorate bridges, public buildings, and roads. North Pole Sen. Robert Meyers:. “We have the ability...
Organizations Partner For Pilot Program That Will Help Prioritize Area Transportation Funding
The first Regional Planning Organization was established in Gulkana, Alaska over last weekend when Governor Mike Dunleavy signed a cooperative agreement between the Copper Valley Development Association, and the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. The RPO pilot program will establish a structure for local and regional input and information exchange on transportation planning and prioritization for the Copper Valley Census Area.
Alaska’s Best Compete At McKenney Invitational
Twenty five teams from throughout the state, including 200 varsity runners and scores of runners in the open races, competed at the 2022 Ted McKenney Cross Country Running Invitation on the Tsalteshi Trails on Saturday. The Chugiak girls and Grace Christian boys raced to the team titles. The Chugiak girls...
