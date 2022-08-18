The Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued an all-terrain vehicle rider on Saturday near Kahiltna Glacier in the Alaska Range. In a National Guard press release, a member of the rider’s party used a satellite-communication device to notify the Alaska State Troopers, who requested assistance from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center. The 176th Wing launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II fixed-wing aircraft, both of which had pararescuemen on board.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO